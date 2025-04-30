Surprise! Geek Girl finally gets exciting renewal news

One of Netflix's most underrated teen shows has finally received some good news after nearly a year of silence. Geek Girl has been officially renewed for a second season, meaning we haven't seen the last of the charmingly awkward Harriet Manners as she continues to juggle the challenges of teenage life and the ever-changing demands of high fashion.

The renewal comes as a surprise, given that it's been 11 months since the first season premiered on Netflix and the streamer had remained completely silent about the show's future until now. Netflix typically announces renewals much sooner, which is why many fans believed that Geek Girl had been quietly dropped after just one season. Fortunately, we now know that's not the case, and soon we'll get to see Harriet back for another chapter of awkward missteps, personal growth, and fashion world drama.

You're probably wondering why it took so long for Netflix to renew Geek Girl for an additional installment, especially given its strong performance and positive reception from both critics and viewers. Well, it looks like the delay had something to do with behind-the-scenes ownership and production responsibilities.

Geek Girl Production Still | Netflix

According to Deadline, the first season was handled by Corus Entertainment, but the rights to the teen series were later acquired by Boat Rocker, another Canadian media company. Boat Rocker will take over production for Geek Girl season 2. This shift in production companies could very well be a reason for the long wait, but with Boat Rocker now at the helm, fans can finally look forward to a second season.

Based on Holly Smale's bestselling YA book series, the teen drama was created by Smale and Jessica Ruston for Netflix. Geek Girl season 2 will see Zoë Rocha as showrunner and the return of Emily Carey as Harriet and Liam Woodrum as Nick Park. The cameras are set to start rolling on the second season this summer in the United Kingdom, with a confirmed release sometime in 2026.

While plot details remain under wraps, it's expected that the new season will further explore Harriet's journey, delving into her developing relationships, personal growth, and the challenges she faces as she continues to navigate the unpredictable world of high fashion. We can't wait to be swept up in her world once again and see how her story unfolds.

In a statement to Netflix, season 2 showrunner Zoë Rocha expressed her excitement about the show's renewal and getting to work with the cast and crew again.

"The amazing audience reaction to season 1 was truly incredible, and we can’t wait to bring this next chapter to life. I’m thrilled to be working with Holly [Smale] and Emily [Carey] again, and … to continue to build and expand the fabulous Geek Girl universe. Let’s see what magic Harriet Manners can sprinkle onto the fashion world this time round.”

As more information about Geek Girl season 2 becomes available, we'll be sure to return to share everything we learned. But for now, you'll have to stay tuned to Show Snob!