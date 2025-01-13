A first look at the final season of Harlem on Prime Video (Season 3 trailer)

Get ready because Harlem season 3 is almost here! It's a bittersweet moment because we're excited for a new season. But that also means we're moving one step closer to the very last episode of the comedy-drama because this is the final season. Can you believe it?

Harlem season 3 premieres Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 on Prime Video. It's not known yet how many episodes there are this time around. And it's hard to predict because season 2 was 8 episodes while the first installment was 10.

Hopefully it's on the longer side so we have a longer time to say goodbye. The exact release schedule hasn't been shared by the streamer yet either. Though TVLine has confirmed that it's not a binge drop and episodes will be streaming weekly. It may follow the two episodes a week format that season 2 did.

What's exciting is that the Harlem season 3 trailer is now out as well, giving us a first-look at what's to come. Check it out below!

The biggest drama and revelation from the new peek of the new season is that Ian is going out with Portia, though he and Camille just broke up. The trailer focuses on more of the drama, love lives, and career highs of our favorite gals.

And, oh yeah. One of the lovely ladies are pregnant, as revealed in the season 2 finale. But we still don't know who it is exactly. I can't wait to find out! Ready to learn more about what's to come? We've got the synopsis and some new images to share with you below:

"After a shocking season two finale cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats, Harlem season 3 will follow the core four women on the precipice of change like never before. Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else."

The final season of the comedy-drama stars returning cast members Meagan Good as Camille, Grace Byers as Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, Jerrie Johnson as Tye, and Tyler Lepley as Ian. Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt also makes a return as we saw in the trailer!

There's also a number of new actors coming on board including Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean. According to Prime Video, Siriboe takes on the role of MLB player Seth who will be a new love interest for one of the gals. Browning is Portia, Ian's new and exclusive girlfriend. Bring on the drama!

Harlem season 3 premieres Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you more details about the final season ahead of its release!