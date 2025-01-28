The first three episodes of Paradise on Hulu are streaming (When to watch more)

Well, it's the moment many of us Sterling K. Brown fans have been waiting for! The actor has returned to the small screen for the first time since his 6-season run on This Is Us. And boy is it good to have him back on television! In case you missed it, Hulu actually released the first episode a couple of days early as a surprise. And now, the first three episodes of Paradise are out. So when can you expect more, and how many will drop each week?

Paradise premiered with the first episode on Sunday, Jan. 26, followed by episodes 2 and 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 on Hulu. As mentioned above, the official release date was supposed to be Jan. 28, but the streamer decided to give us an early surprise.

Going forward, you'll be able to enjoy watching new releases every Tuesday where one installment will drop at 12 a.m. ET until the finale on March 4, 2025. There's a total of 8 episodes. Due to the release time, things get a bit tricky because of time zones. So technically, some of you in the U.S. will be able to watch Monday nights. I know, this is a lot. So check out the full release schedule below.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 Sunday, Jan. 26 Episode 2 Tuesday, Jan. 28 Episode 3 Tuesday, Jan. 28 Episode 4 Tuesday, Feb. 4 Episode 5 Tuesday, Feb. 11 Episode 6 Tuesday, Feb. 18 Episode 7 Tuesday, Feb. 25 Episode 8 Tuesday, March 4

Release by time zone

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET

West Coast: 9 p.m. ET

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT

(Disney/Ser Baffo)

Dan Fogelman is the creator of the series, and he's also the one who was the mastermind behind This Is Us. So this is so great to have both Fogelman and Brown collaborate on a project once again! The creative mind is known for bringing twists into his shows, and he definitely delivered with the premiere of this one.

We won't spoil anything for you here just in case you haven't had the chance to check out the drama yet. But Paradise episode 1, "Wildcat is Down," gives you a surprise twist you don't see coming. And honestly, we're here for it. Brown takes on the role of Xavier Collins, the head of the Secret Service protecting U.S. President Cal Bradford.

(Disney/Ser Baffo)

Though when the leader of the country winds up dead, and Xavier was the last one to see him before his death, he'll have some questions to answer. Did he really do it, is he being set up, or is this just an unfortunate coincidence? There's lots of questions and hopefully things will play out where we get answers by the end. That is unless Fogelman is planning for a season 2 if the show gets renewed.

There's also a chance for you to catch the first episode of Paradise when it airs Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. This is a really good sign for the series. It's not common that companies will give their streaming shows a broadcast debut. Even if it is just one episode. It sounds like the power at be love it, so I'm sure we will too!

Paradise releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.