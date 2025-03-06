Teen angst is Forever! Netflix sets release date for reimagined Judy Blume series

First loves hold a special place in many people's hearts, and that's exactly what Forever on Netflix is all about. The series is based on Judy Blume's book from 1975, but a reimagined version of the tale for modern times. And I'm sure it's going to melt our hearts. The streamer has set a release date, and we have it marked down on our calendars!

Get ready for the heartfelt looking drama this spring! Forever premieres Thursday, May 8, 2025 with all 6 episodes on Netflix. Though this version of the story is reimagined, the theme I think is universal for many and it's something teens and first-time couples have faced. And that's a first love and, well, first time having sex.

Blume is the author behind Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, which was turned into a movie starring Rachel McAdams in 2023. That was a great film, and so I'm looking forward to this new upcoming series. Check out the synopsis and trailer below:

"It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018."

As the trailer reveals, it looks like Keisha and Justin were childhood friends. Or at least knew each other from when they were kids. But I guess they're reunited now, and it's clear there's an immediate attraction. Though it may take some persuading from Justin to get Keisha ready for a relationship. It looks like she wants to focus on her track right now. But maybe she can make room for love in her life as well?

The video teases that there will be ups and downs in the young relationship. And based on what the book is about, one of the major things they'll hurdle is being each other's firsts, as the synopsis suggests as well. Now whether the two will actually stay together forever, or the title is referring to the fact that your first just stays with you forever, we'll see. I know how the book ends, but the Netflix show may or may not stick to it. We'll find out soon enough!

Forever stars Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Winans III, Niles Fitch, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Adriyan Rae, Paigion Walker, Xavier Mills, and E’myri Crutchfield. Check them out in the first-look images below!

FOREVER. (L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever. Cr. ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix © 2024

FOREVER. (L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards, Wood Harris as Eric and Karen Pittman as Dawn in Episode 104 of Forever. Cr. ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix © 2024

FOREVER. (L to R) Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark and Xosha Roquemore as Shelly Clark in Episode 106 of Forever. Cr. ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix © 2024

Forever premieres Thursday, May 8, 2025 on Netflix.