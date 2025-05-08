Forever season 1 episode 1 recap: Sparks fly at a New Year’s Eve party

The entire first season of Forever is available to stream on Netflix, and it's the kind of emotional, coming-of-age series that pulls you in with its relatable characters, touching moments, and a love story that feels both real and transformative. The Netflix show revolves around two teen athletes, Keisha and Justin, who reconnect at a New Year's Eve party after years apart. A romance eventually blossoms between the two, and together they navigate the ups and downs of young love while also dealing with the challenges that come with growing up.

In this article, we're going to break down everything that happens in the premiere episode of the teen series. So, now's your time to exit if you don't want to be spoiled.

Major spoilers ahead from Forever episode 1!

(L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever | ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix

Keisha and Justin reunite at a party, and the chemistry is instant

It’s New Year’s Eve 2017, and Justin heads to a party with his friend Darius. The event is hosted by a teen named Chloe, who Justin later learns is Keisha’s best friend. While sitting outside, he notices a girl walk in and hug Chloe, unaware at first that it’s Keisha. It’s only when she approaches and brings up their past that Justin begins to recognize her.

Keisha and Justin were childhood friends who went to the same elementary school. Keisha shares that after elementary, she enrolled at Brookwood before transferring to St. Maria’s Academy for its track program. Justin tells her he’s still playing basketball and hopes to be recruited by a Division I college after graduation. As the night goes on, the two reconnect, share laughs, flirt, and end up kissing at midnight during the New Year’s countdown. Before parting ways, they exchange numbers and social media handles, and later that night, they FaceTime to plan their next meet-up.

The next day, Keisha and Justin spend time together exploring Fairfax, stopping by a clothing store before heading to a movie. On their way to the theater, they run into Darius, who gives Keisha a suspicious look. After a brief exchange, Justin and Keisha continue on, hand in hand. While watching the movie, things heat up between them as they start kissing, and Keisha begins touching Justin intimately. Caught off guard, Justin pauses and questions whether she's only doing it because he bought her something earlier. Offended by the implication, Keisha storms out of the theater, leaving Justin to run after her.

After Justin catches up to Keisha, she urgently asks if he’s seen the video. Confused, Justin insists he doesn’t know what she’s talking about, but Keisha doesn’t believe him. Upset, she tells him to delete her number and never contact her again before walking away. Moments later, Justin's phone starts blowing up with messages. Darius has sent around a viral video showing Keisha performing oral sex on another boy. It’s eventually revealed that the boy is Christian, Keisha’s ex from her time at Brookwood. This is the video Keisha was referring to, and it explains the strange look Darius gave her earlier. He recognized her from the video.

Keisha blocks Justin’s number and his Instagram before heading home. The next morning at track practice, tensions rise and she ends up in a physical fight with a jealous teammate, resulting in her being assigned 40 hours of volunteer service. Meanwhile, Justin is determined to make things right and win her back, even reaching out to their old classmates in hopes they can convince her to unblock him. But she stays firm. Not ready to give up, Justin convinces his driver’s ed teacher to take him to her school, where he surprises Keisha and apologizes face-to-face. Moved by his effort, she accepts the apology and agrees to unblock him.

That night, Keisha and Justin are texting when she opens up and admits she’s always had a crush on him. Just as things start to get real, Justin gets in trouble with his mom and has to hand over his phone, leaving Keisha hanging. The episode ends with her anxiously staring at her screen, waiting for a reply that never comes.

Forever season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.