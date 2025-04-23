12 best Netflix teen shows of all time, ranked

We all know which streaming service has dominated the teen TV landscape over the years, offering a vast library of shows that capture the essence of adolescence, from relationships and friendships to personal growth and drama. That streamer is Netflix, aka the home of binge-worthy teen series that have become must-watch TV for audiences around the world.

These shows not only entertain but also reflect the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of growing up, making them resonate with audiences of all ages. In this article, we’re ranking the 12 best Netflix teen shows of all time, each one selected for its ability to captivate viewers with unforgettable characters, engaging narratives, and its exploration of the universal experiences of being a teenager.

Trinkets Production Still | Allyson Riggs/Netflix

12. Trinkets

This teen drama is seriously underrated, and it's a real shame it ended after just two seasons. The series follows Elodie Davis, a grieving teenager who moves to Portland, Oregon, to live with her father and his new family, following her mother's death. At her new school, she meets and befriends two other students: Moe Truax, a rebellious loner, and Tabitha Foster, a seemingly perfect girl from an affluent family.

Their paths converge when they all join the same Shoplifters Anonymous group. Despite their differences, the trio forms a tight-knit bond, helping each other navigate family challenges, high school drama, and the ups and downs of growing up.

(L to R) Chika Ikogwe as Jojo, Ayesha Madon as Amerie, Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha, Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy, Brodie Townsend as Ant, Bryn Chapman Parish as Spider, Angus Sampson as Voss in Heartbreak High season 2 | Netflix

11. Heartbreak High

Heartbreak High is more on the raunchy side, but it's also packed with depth, tackling real issues like sexuality, relationships, and identity. Serving as a reboot to the hit '90s series of the same name, it follows a diverse group of teenagers attending the fictional Hartley High as they navigate the complexities of adolescence while also dealing with the pressures of school, family, and social expectations. There are currently two seasons available to stream on Netflix, with a third and final season on the way.

(L to R) Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Noah LaLonde as Cole in episode 109 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

10. My Life with the Walter Boys

If you're an avid Wattpad reader who enjoys teen stories of the romance genre, you probably already know of this teen series. The story was originally published on Wattpad before being adapted into a full-length book and then a Netflix show. My Life with the Walter Boys follows Jackie Howard, a teenage girl who, after a tragic accident, moves across the country to live with the Walter family. As Jackie settles into her new life, she grapples with the difficulties of fitting in at a new school while also navigating the complexities of living with a large, lively family and exploring her romantic feelings. A second season of My Life with the Walter Boys will be released sometime in 2025.

(L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever | Netflix

9. Never Have I Ever

Not many Netflix shows make it to their final seasons, but Never Have I Ever is one of the exceptions, enjoying a successful run without being canceled prematurely like so many others. This isn't shocking, as the show had consistently delivered heartwarming and relatable storytelling for four seasons, blending humor with emotional depth. With well-crafted characters, especially the unforgettable Devi Vishwakumar, this show kept audiences engaged while thoughtfully exploring themes of culture, family, and identity. Following the tragic death of her father, Devi struggles to cope with her grief while trying to reinvent herself at school, climb the social ladder, and make sense of the often messy world of teenage life.

(L to R) JESSICA MARIE GARCIA as JASMINE, BRETT GRAY as JAMAL, SIERRA CAPRI as MONSE, and JASON GENAO as RUBY in episode 2 of ON MY BLOCK | Kevin Estrada/Netflix

8. On My Block

What's really enjoyable about On My Block is how effortlessly it mixes comedy, drama, and heart. The series delivers plenty of laughs while also diving into real issues like gang violence, systemic inequality, and family struggles. It skillfully balances these heavy topics with heartfelt moments, showcasing the strong connections between a diverse group of friends as they navigate the difficulties of growing up in a tough neighborhood. Like Never Have I Ever, this fan-favorite teen series got the chance to wrap up with a well-rounded conclusion after a four-season run.

Everything Now season 1 Production Still | Netflix

7. Everything Now

As a big fan of Sophie Wilde, I was excited to check out this British teen series on Netflix. It featured Wilde in a very different role than we're accustomed to. She played 17-year-old Mia, who, after recovering from an eating disorder, is trying to adjust to life and figure out where she fits in. Hoping to make up for the experiences she missed while away, Mia creates a bucket list filled with classic teenage milestones, like partying, drinking, and breaking the rules. Sadly, Netflix axed this teen series after only one season, leaving me absolutely gutted.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in episode 202 of Wednesday | Jonathan Hession/Netflix

6. Wednesday

Wednesday isn't your typical teen series as it doesn't just focus on high school drama and relationships. Instead, it combines mystery, supernatural elements, and dark humor, centering on the iconic Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school designed for students with unique, supernatural abilities or traits. In season 1, we follow Wednesday as she unravels a complex web of secrets linked to her family’s past, all while settling into her new environment and grappling with her growing psychic abilities. Wednesday season 2 part 1 is confirmed to be heading to Netflix on Aug. 6, followed by part 2 releasing on Sept. 3.

(L to R) Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 408 of Outer Banks | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

5. Outer Banks

I'm pretty sure many people would agree with me when I say Outer Banks is one of those shows that’s impossible to stop watching once you start. It's also different from your typical teen series as it takes a bunch of teenagers and places them in high-stakes, life-or-death situations. The series follows a close-knit group of friends as they embark on a quest to uncover a legendary treasure. Along the way, they face countless challenges, including dangerous enemies who are also after the treasure. A fifth and final season is currently in the works.

(L to R) Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things season 4 | Netflix

4. Stranger Things

Stranger Things is not only one of Netflix's best teen series, but also one of the streamer's top shows overall. With its perfect mix of '80s nostalgia, supernatural horror, and heartfelt teen drama, the series has captivated audiences worldwide and continues to do so. Set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show centers on a group of kids who face terrifying creatures from an alternate dimension, all while dealing with the ups and downs of friendship, first love, and the challenges of growing up. A fifth and final installment is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2025.

Heartstopper season 3 Production Still | Netflix

3. Heartstopper

Heartstopper has got to be one of the most heartfelt teen series I've ever watched. Adapted from Alice Oseman's beloved webcomic series and graphic novel, this British show perfectly captures the sweetness and innocence of first love. The story centers on a tender, gradually unfolding romance between two boys at a UK school, while also exploring the lives of their friends as they navigate the everyday highs and lows of teenage life. Three seasons are currently streaming on Netflix, with a feature-length film serving as the series conclusion on the way.

(L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon in episode 203 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

2. XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty is another heartfelt teen series, but with a lighter, more playful vibe. It follows a teenage girl named Kitty who travels to Korea to be with her long-distance boyfriend, only to find herself facing new challenges, making unexpected friendships, and navigating a complicated love triangle. If you're into fun, coming-of-age stories with a mix of romance, drama, and humor, this show is definitely for you. A XO, Kitty season 3 is currently being worked on.

(L to R) Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 302 of Ginny and Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

1. Ginny and Georgia

We've finally come to the greatest Netflix teen show of all time, Ginny and Georgia. Who agrees with me? With its perfect combination of family drama, relatable characters, and hilarious moments, it's a show that keeps you hooked from start to finish! It revolves around the complicated but loving relationship between Ginny, a teenager searching for her identity, and her bold, free-spirited mother, Georgia, who harbors a mysterious past and a talent for keeping secrets. After packing up and moving to a new town, Georgia hopes for a fresh start, but Ginny finds it hard to fit in at school and begins to unravel her mom’s dark past. A third season is set to be released on Netflix on June 5, with a fourth season already confirmed.

All of these amazing teen shows can be streamed on Netflix right now.