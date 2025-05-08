Forever season 1 episode 5 recap: Secrets can only stay hidden for so long

The fifth episode of Forever season 1 takes place entirely during the summer of 2018. It’s been three months since prom, and although Keisha and Justin haven’t reconciled, the longing between them hasn’t faded. Like every summer, Justin spends time with his family and their friends at Martha's Vineyard. Meanwhile, Keisha also decides to spend the summer with Chloe and her aunt at Martha's Vineyard. But is there a specific reason why Keisha chose to go there this year?

Major spoilers from Forever episode 5 ahead!

Keisha and Justin rekindle an old flame in Forever episode 5

Keisha decides to spend the summer at Martha’s Vineyard with Chloe and her aunt, secretly hoping she’ll run into Justin. Though they haven’t spoken in months, she can’t shake the feeling that there’s still something unresolved between them. Chloe mentions that Oak Bluffs is where the Black community typically gathers, and Keisha knows it’s the best chance she has of seeing Justin again. The only issue is figuring out how to get there. Fortunately, she and Chloe manage to convince Chloe's aunt to take them, but Justin isn’t there. Instead, Keisha runs into his younger brother, his mom, and his mom’s friend. After an awkward exchange, they head back home.

Keisha refuses to give up searching for him, though. The next day, she heads back to Oak Bluffs by herself. However, she doesn't run into him again. Meanwhile, Eric informs Justin that Keisha is on the island and advises him to at least hear her out. Justin listens, but it's unclear if he takes the advice. Later, he has a conversation with his mom and uncle Charlie. Dawn informs Charlie that Justin's plans after high school are to apply to Northwestern University early decision with hopes that he can join their basketball team. However, Charlie would rather Justin go to an HBCU and doesn't believe that he'll have a successful basketball career. This dampens Justin's mood, but he tries not to let it show.

Later, Justin and his old childhood friend Shannon sit by the beach. While chatting, Shannon tells Justin that she wants him to take her virginity. Although hesitant at first, Justin eventually gives in. But before they can get anywhere, they're interrupted by Justin's little brother. He asks if he can take him to the arcade, and Justin agrees.

While his little brother plays inside the arcade, Justin and Shannon chat outside. Sensing his inner conflict, Shannon realizes Justin is considering unblocking Keisha. She shares her own rule that she only unblocks someone if they cared enough to leave a message and take responsibility. Then she lays it out clearly. If he unblocks Keisha and finds voicemails from her, they won’t sleep together. But if there’s nothing, then she’s down to spend the night with him.

Justin unblocks Keisha and finds that she left several voicemails expressing how sorry she is and that she loves him. The next morning, he receives a phone call from her and they decide to meet up on the island. They hug, make up, and then head back to Justin's side of town, where they sleep together for the first time in his family's barn. Later, Justin and his family head to the beach and unexpectedly run into Keisha, Chloe, Chloe’s aunt, and her husband. Although it’s clear the meetup was planned.

Everyone enjoys a lighthearted, sun-filled day by the water. But the mood shifts afterward when Dawn runs into the mother of one of Justin’s former classmates, who informs her about Keisha's sex tape. As Dawn watches Justin and Keisha laughing together in the distance, her expression turns sour. This is where the fifth episode leaves off.

You can watch all eight episodes of Forever season 1 on Netflix.