Forever season 1 episode 6 recap: Keisha comes clean to her mom about the sex tape

Keisha and Justin return from a blissful summer at Martha's Vineyard, deeply in love. But as senior year begins, reality hits hard. Dawn has learned about Keisha’s sex tape and pushes her to come clean to her mother before she takes matters into her own hands. While Justin stands firmly by Keisha’s side, he’s also wrestling with his own uncertainties, like whether applying early decision to Northwestern is truly the right move, and if basketball is still something he sees in his future. Here's everything that happens in Forever season 1 episode 6.

Spoilers ahead from Forever episode 6.

Keisha and Justin support each other through every challenge

After returning to Los Angeles from Martha's Vineyard, Justin arrives home to find his parents have bought him a new Jeep. Just when he thinks everything's going smoothly, Dawn and Eric sit him down to talk about Keisha's sex tape. They insist he shouldn't be with her anymore, but Justin makes it clear he has no intention of breaking up with her. Later that morning, he sends Keisha pictures of his new car, and she excitedly texts back. While having cereal, Keisha notices her mom walking into the kitchen. Shelly shares that she's been hired at USC, and Keisha congratulates her.

Elsewhere, Dawn urges Justin to tell Keisha that if she doesn't tell her mom about the sex tape then she will. Justin quickly calls Keisha, who panics. With no other option left, Keisha realizes she has to break the difficult news to her mom. As expected, Shelly doesn't take the news well and walks out on Keisha. Keisha then calls Justin for support, and he takes her to a secluded spot in the hills. After dropping her off at home and heading back to his place, Justin notices a police car following him. In a panic, he pulls over, only for the cop car to speed off as if responding to an emergency.

The following morning, Shelly is ready to talk to Keisha about the tape. During their conversation, Keisha also admits that she and Justin are together. After Keisha explains how the tape was leaked, Shelly tells her that she’s been researching lawyers and plans to pursue legal action against Christian. Keisha begs her not to, but Shelly, determined to protect her daughter, refuses to back down. Furious, Keisha storms out of the house, calling Justin to pick her up and take her to her cousin's beauty salon for braids. She plans to stay with her cousin until her mom calms down.

While Keisha gets her hair braided, Justin works on completing his early decision application for Northwestern. She helps him out with one of his essays. In this moment, we learn that Justin has ADHD, which is why he has a hard time at school. Their conversation is interrupted by the loud music playing next door by a person named Rodney. Keisha's cousin asks Justin if he can go ask him to turn it down.

Justin then knocks on Rodney's door and discovers he makes sick beats. Rodney invites him inside, and they play around with different sounds. After secretly listening to their music session, Keisha later asks Justin if he has ever considered focusing on music. This is something Justin has been thinking about, and the experience with Rodney opened his mind even more to the idea.

However, his mom doesn't approve and thinks it's too late for him to switch his focus. Dawn believes Justin's best chance at being successful is by committing to early decision and/or basketball. She makes this clear to him. Not one to go against orders, Justin reluctantly puts aside his interest in music and focuses on completing his Northwestern application. Meanwhile, Shelly and Keisha have a heart-to-heart conversation about everything that's been happening, including the sex tape.

The sixth episode ends with Justin asking Dawn for her signature on his completed Northwestern application. Although she wants to look over his essays, Justin won't allow her. Dawn then signs the bottom of the contract before Justin walks away.

The first season of Forever is streaming on Netflix.