Forever season 1 episode 8 recap: Sometimes time apart is necessary

Christmas has come and gone, and now we've reached New Year's Eve 2018. Keisha and Justin still aren't quite back to normal after their heated argument on Christmas Day. Justin is moping around and doesn't want to go out. It takes Darius insisting that he can’t start the new year sulking for him to finally get up, get dressed, and head to the party. Meanwhile, Keisha is already at the party, not knowing that she'll soon cross paths with Justin. Do they make up? Here's everything that happens in the Forever season 1 finale.

Major spoilers ahead from Forever episode 8!

Keisha and Justin make up only to hit another rough patch

Moments after arriving at the New Year's Eve party, Justin shares a lingering gaze with Keisha on the dance floor. Though their reconciliation isn't shown on screen, it's evident they've worked things out, as the episode transitions to them chatting on FaceTime later that evening. During their conversation, Justin reveals that he no longer feels lost in life. His perspective has shifted, and he now sees attending Northwestern not as giving up on his dream, but as a temporary detour. He also tells Keisha that he's been sending Rodney some of his beats. Before ending the call, they agree on a shared New Year's resolution. They'll spend the rest of their senior year together drama-free.

Months pass by in the blink of an eye, and soon it's May 2019. Keisha and Justin have been thriving in their relationship up until this point. It's prom night at St. Maria's, and they're having an unforgettable time. That is, until Justin surprises Keisha by suggesting he forget about Northwestern and join her at Howard instead. They continue their discussion back at their hotel room, but the conversation quickly becomes tense. Keisha is caught off guard by Justin's suggestion, her excitement from the night fading as she tries to process his words.

Although she loves him, she wants to experience Howard on her own. She knows that Justin’s desire to go isn’t about his own aspirations, but rather a way to stay close to her. The night ends on a tense note, and the following morning, the air between them is filled with tension and awkwardness.

Later that day, Justin attends a Northwestern event with his mom, where he comes to the realization that the school isn’t the right fit for him. He later shares this with Keisha when they meet up to talk and clear the air. Their conversation becomes emotional as Justin confesses that he’s been struggling to find his own direction. He admits that he’s been too dependent on Keisha in their relationship and hasn’t taken the time to figure out what he really wants for himself.

He understands that, in order to grow, he needs to step back and focus on discovering who he is outside of their relationship. This will require them to break up, giving each of them the space to explore their own identities and ambitions. Although it’s a tough decision for both of them, Justin believes it’s necessary for their individual growth. After their breakup, Justin returns home and shares his new post-graduation plans with his parents.

He tells them he no longer wants to attend Northwestern and would prefer to defer for a year, using the time to build a music portfolio. That way, he'll be in a better position to apply to more competitive music programs the following year. Although his parents don't necessarily agree with his decision, they support his plan in the end.

Do Keisha and Justin end up together in Forever season 1?

Sadly, they do not. Graduation day finally comes, and both Justin and Keisha graduate from high school. Two months later, their paths unexpectedly cross again. Justin informs Keisha that he's not going to Northwestern and has spent the summer making beats with Rodney. He also shares that he's taking a music production and engineering course that will certify him in a year. Keisha mentions she'll be leaving for Howard in a week.

Before they say goodbye, Justin asks Keisha if he can take her out to dinner that evening as a send-off before she heads to college. She agrees, and they decide to eat at a ramen spot later that night. They share laughs and memories over dinner, reflecting on the good times they had together. Outside the restaurant, Justin lightheartedly jokes that maybe in 10 years, they'll finally be ready to give their relationship another try. They both laugh, but the mood soon turns tender. Justin gently kisses Keisha on the forehead, and they lock eyes in a quiet, emotional moment.

Though it's clear the love between them still lingers, they both understand that this is where their journeys must part for now. Keisha eventually turns and walks away, while Justin stares at her for a moment before heading off in the opposite direction.

