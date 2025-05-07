Get ready to be swept away by Forever on Netflix, a heartwarming and dramatic teen series that explores the messy, beautiful journey of first love, self-discovery, and everything in between. It premieres on the streaming platform tomorrow, and I promise you won’t want to miss a single episode. That's why we're here to share everything you need to know before diving in, including the official release date and time.

If you're a book lover, chances are you're probably wondering why the show's title sounds so familiar. That’s because Forever is based on the 1975 YA novel of the same name by Judy Blume. The book, known for its honest portrayal of first love, relationships, and sexual awakening, is a classic that has resonated with generations of readers. Now, Netflix brings this iconic story to life, offering a fresh and modern take on the beloved tale.

Mara Brock Akil, who is best known for creating popular TV shows such as Girlfriends, The Game and Being Mary Jane, created this new teen series under her exclusive overall deal with Netflix. She is also signed on to the series as showrunner and executive produces along with Blume, Regina King, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Sara White, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman, and Anthony Hemingway. King also directed the show's first episode.

(L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards, Wood Harris as Eric, and Karen Pittman as Dawn in Episode 104 of Forever | ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix

What is Forever on Netflix about?

Forever takes place in Los Angeles and explores the intense and formative journey of first love through the experiences of two Black teenagers, Keisha and Justin. These two characters, portrayed by Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr., navigate the excitement, vulnerability, and complications of young love. As they experience first kisses, intimate moments, and the discovery of who they are both as individuals and as a couple, their bond deepens. But with love comes challenges, and they must confront the pressures of their identities, aspirations, and the external forces that test their connection.

Here's the show's official logline via the Netflix Media Center:

"It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018."

The rest of the cast is made up of Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Lawrence Winans III, Wood Harris, Karen Pittman, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Niles Fitch, Paigion Walker, and E'myri Crutchfield.

Like many other Netflix shows, Forever season 1 consists of eight episodes. This allows for a deeper exploration of the characters' evolving relationship while maintaining a tight and engaging storyline. The concise episode count keeps the series focused, with each episode building upon the last to create a meaningful and impactful story.

When is Forever coming to Netflix?

Luckily, you won’t have to worry about the first season being released in parts, as Netflix has done with some other shows. Instead, all eight episodes will be available to stream in one go, so you can enjoy the entire season without any delays. Forever season 1 will be available on Netflix on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. These times are specific to the West Coast and East Coast of the U.S. If you're in the Central time zone, the full season will drop at 2:00 a.m. CT on the same day. Don't forget to mark your calendar and set your alarm!

If you're just as excited as we are for this brand-new teen series, don’t miss the official trailer. It offers the perfect sneak peek at what’s in store!

Now, you should check out some of these official production stills below that give a glimpse into the world of Forever.

Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever | ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix

(L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever | ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix

(L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 101 of Forever | Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix

Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 102 of Forever | ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix

(L to R) Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark and Xosha Roquemore as Shelly Clark in Episode 106 of Forever | ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix

You can experience a heartfelt teen love story unfold when Forever premieres on Netflix on May 8.