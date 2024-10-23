Fresh footage from Severance Season 2 hints at new colleagues joining Adam Scott's Mark
By Sandy C.
Mark is back in the office, whether he likes it or not! And in newly released Severance season 2 footage, Adam Scott’s character meets his new colleagues. But wait. What happened to Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro), and Dylan (Zach Cherry)? And what’s up with the balloons, Milchick (Tramell Tillman)? We have so many questions!
Spoiler alert! If you are not caught up on the first season of Severance, please note there are spoilers ahead. Go stream any episodes you may have missed on the Apple TV+ platform.
Deadline broke the news, sharing the new season 2 footage with fans on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The new teaser trailer sees a panicked Mark running through the empty hallways. It’s strange, because Mark and the others are not supposed to remember who they really are, yet Mark appears to be panicking and on high alert. Which Mark are we watching here? The outie or innie?
When Mark finally arrives at his office, he is surprised to find different people on Helly, Irving, and Dylan’s workspaces. Mark demands, “who are you people?” And this is when Milchick walks in with bright blue balloons (all stamped with Mark’s face on them) to welcome Mark back. “It’s been a minute,” Milchick tells Mark.
Check out the teaser trailer below:
Is a new work crew part of Mark’s punishment for breaking the rules of Lumon Industries’ “work-life balance” experiment? If so, it’s not going to go over very well for anyone. And what about the others? From our favorite crew, I’d say Helly is in danger the most. After all, she is an internal part of the Severance project. There’s also the fact that Mark’s wife is still alive (or so we think).
Severance season 2 premieres on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, on Apple TV+. One episode will be released each week through the finale on March 21.