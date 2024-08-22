4 underrated TV shows on Apple TV+ to watch right now
By Bryce Olin
Everyone knows Apple TV+ for Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance. There have been a few other popular TV shows sprinkled in over the last few years. Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal had some good buzz recently. Despite Apple TV+’s substantial investment into the TV business, it’s still looking for mainstream hits.
And, let me be clear. I am a fan of Apple TV+. I appreciate how many TV shows with huge stars the streamer is cranking out these days, but it’s just so odd that almost no one is talking about these great shows!
I put together a list of the four most underrated shows on Apple TV+ that you need to watch right now!
Pachinko
Pachinko is based on the book of the same name by Min Jin Lee, and it was developed for Apple TV+ by Soo Hugh. Kogonada and Justin Chon directed the TV series that tells the story of a Korean family’s journey to Japan. The story takes place over four generations and more than 80 years. Youn Yuh-jung, Soji Arai, Jung Eun-chae, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Kaho Minami, Steve Sang-Hyun Noh, Han Jun-woo, Kim Min-ha, Jin Ha, and Lee Min-ho star in the series.
The first season of Pachinko premiered in March 2022, so I understand why this show isn’t on people’s radar, even though Pachinko season 2 premieres on Aug. 23, 2024. But, we’re all fans of good TV shows, right? Well, this is one of the best. If you’re like me and you love good stories,
Slow Horses
If you like spy shows, Slow Horses is the show that you need to watch right now on Apple TV+. The series is based on Mick Herron’s Slough House book series. Gary Oldman stars in the series as Jackson Lamb, the fearless leader of Slough House, which is a group of secret agents who aren’t quite good enough to be superspies but aren’t exactly cut out to live normal lives either. Throughout the series, they fill in the gaps between official spy business and things that shouldn’t be their business.
Slow Horses has a ridiculously good cast, including Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Kadiff Kirwan, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Jonathan Pryce, Chris Reilly, and many more.
There are three seasons of the series on Apple TV+ right now. Slow Horses season 4 premieres on Sept. 4. There are six episodes in the new season, so you better start watching now if you want to catch up.
Slow Horses has already been renewed for season 5 on Apple TV+.
Sunny
Sunny is one of the best current TV shows, and it’s so weird that almost no one is talking about this new Apple TV+ show. Sunny premiered on July 10, and the show is nearing the end of its first season on the streamer. In fact, the season finale will be released on Sept. 4. So, you’re really going to have to pick if you want to watch this show or Slow Horses before the new season hits the streamer on the same day as the Sunny season 1 finale.
The series is a dark comedy, and it’s based on Colin O’Sullivan’s book, The Dark Manual. Rashida Jones stars as the titular Sunny, a woman who is gifted a robot after her husband and son go missing after a plane crash. Jones is so good in this show!
Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, Jun Kunimura, and You also star in the new series, alongside Jones.
Sunny is a bit of an acquired taste, I will say, especially with its heavy AI influence, but I think most people will really enjoy this show if they just give it a chance.
Bad Monkey
Bad Monkey is the newest show on the list, so it remains to be seen just how good and just how popular the show will be, but I have high hopes this early in the series.
Bad Monkey premiered on Aug. 14. It’s a comedy series from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, and the series stars Vince Vaughn as Andrew, a former detective who is now working and living in Florida as an inspector of restaurants. However, when Andrew stumbles upon a possible murder case, he gets back in the game.
This show has an awesome cast, including Jodie Turner-Smith, L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Ronald Peet, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Michelle Monaghan, and Alex Moffat.
Overall, I really like Bad Monkey. It doesn’t have quite the same heart as Ted Lasso, which is what I think made that show so good, but it’s funny and good so far!
There are going to be 10 episodes in the first season of series. New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays only on Apple TV+.
There are so many good shows on Apple TV+ right now, but you should definitely watch one of these four!