Friday Night Lights star rules out reprising character in Peacock reboot

Back in December 2024, Peacock announced the best news ever when the streaming service stated that it would be rebooting the iconic and Emmy award-winning sports drama series Friday Night Lights. It's been over 14 years since the original series ended its run, and fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting a return to the world where high school football and small-town drama took center stage.

With the new Peacock reboot series currently in the works, excitement is building for what’s to come. However, one major question has surfaced despite the buzz surrounding the reboot. Which beloved cast members will return to reprise their iconic roles? While many are hoping for the return of their favorite characters, one Friday Night Lights star has officially ruled out the possibility of reprising their role. Can you guess who it is?

If you guessed the amazingly talented Minka Kelly, you'd be right. In a recent interview with Deadline to promote her new Netflix series Ransom Canyon, Kelly was asked about the Friday Night Lights reboot and if she would be returning to reprise her role as Lyla Garrity. Sadly, it appears that this won't be happening as the actress seemed to hint that her return to play the character is unlikely.

She basically tells the new outlet that it's better to leave things as they were in the original series, rather than bringing her character back. She doesn't believe that there's more of Lyla's story to tell, and she doesn't want her character to overstay her welcome. If things are left as they are, she believes the audience will be able to remember Lyla as a beloved character without diminishing her impact.

"I think it’s always best leaving people — if even they do — wanting more. I think leaving that where it was is probably the right thing to do. Maybe too much sometimes is too much. I don’t know that they need more Lyla.” - Minka Kelly

Honestly, I agree with Kelly’s perspective. By leaving Lyla’s story where it ended, the character remains a memorable part of Friday Night Lights’ legacy without risking the chance of her arc becoming repetitive or forced. We've seen this happen with other popular characters in reboots, where the attempt to bring them back often feels unnecessary and detracts from the magic they initially created. Sometimes, less really is more.

Although we won't be seeing Kelly in the Friday Night Lights reboot, you can catch her in the upcoming romantic western series Ransom Canyon. She stars as Quinn O'Grady, an owner of a local dancehall who finds herself falling for the stoic rancher Staten Kirkland, who is still grappling with the loss of his wife. This new series is slated to be released on Netflix on April 17, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. You can expect all 10 episodes of the first season to drop on this date and at this time.