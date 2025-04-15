Giddy up! Ransom Canyon is the Netflix show to watch this week (preview)

This week, Netflix lassoes up a great time with the release of the new Western romantic drama series Ransom Canyon, which derives its story from the series of Jodi Thomas novels of the same name. It's a little bit Virgin River, a little bit Yellowstone, a little bit Dynasty, and a little bit Heartland, all adding up to an impossibly entertaining series that's by far the best Netflix new release pick of the week.

If you're not already sold based on the fact that Ransom Canyon is based on beloved books or shares themes with a number of fan-favorite series, then you will certainly be tuning in for its leading stars. Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly lead an ensemble cast that will keep you on the edge of your seat. But when will we be on the edge of our seats? Here's the release date and time for the new series!

Ransom Canyon release date and time on Netflix

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Minka Kelly as Quinn and Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 103 of Ransom Canyon | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

All 10 episodes of Ransom Canyon season 1 will be released on Thursday, April 17 on Netflix. While lots of television fans have been enjoying a vast number of hit series on various streaming services that have been released weekly, Netflix remains true to its binge-able format by releasing full seasons of its original series all at once. (Well, most of its shows are released all at once.)

Once again remaining true to its set traditions, the complete 10-episode season of Ransom Canyon drops at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET. That's a late night for those of us in the United States who want to start binge-watching as soon as possible, but if you're a night owl on the West Coast, you might be able to sneak in an episode or two before crashing. Otherwise, save your binge for the weekend.

Take a closer look at release times around the world in the table below with drops by time zone:

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Central Time U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET London, Britain 7 a.m. GMT Germany 8:00 a.m. CET Brazil 4:00 a.m. BRT South Korea 4:00 p.m. KST Dubai, UAE 11 a.m GST South Africa 9:00 a.m. SAST Sydney, Australia 5:00 p.m. AEST

What to expect from Ransom Canyon

In the Ransom Canyon trailer, Netflix gives us a first look at the three dueling ranching families who are in a tricky competition for control over their sweeping land in Texas. There's a lot of money (and honor) on the line, but there's also legacies and relationships to consider, and whew does this show have plenty of relationships to go around — both business and romantic to be sure!

Minka Kelly's dancehall owner Quinn O'Grady's caught between Josh Duhamel's heartbroken rancher Staten Kirkland and Eoin Macken's suave competing rancher Davis Collins, but there's lots of romance to escape into between the teenage and young adult characters. We should likely expect a couple forbidden love triangles and tragic love affairs torn apart by past secrets.

Like other Western soaps and romantic dramas before it, Ransom Canyon also looks to employ a bit of mystery to have viewers hooked. The trailer teases a newcomer in town who might not be who he says he is as well as an accident that seemingly has more to the story than was originally let on. Overall, this will be everyone's new guilty pleasure, and you don't want to miss a second!

Watch Ransom Canyon only on Netflix beginning Thursday, April 17.