Friends star wants to be in The White Lotus season 4, and we need this to happen

It's hard to find a bigger "watercooler talk" show right now than The White Lotus. The HBO dramedy has become a smash hit thanks to its mix of compelling characters, gorgeous exotic locales, and some often insane goings-on. Each season provides a new pack of wealthy but troubled people uncovering secrets while on a vacation that's anything but restful.

The show excels thanks to its wonderful cast with Jennifer Coolidge winning an Emmy for her turn. There's also been Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Meghan Fahy, Aubrey Plaza, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, and more than can be counted.

Among the stars of season 3 was veteran actress Parker Posey as Victoria, a wife and mother whose family journey takes her on a unique course. Variety had Posey talking to longtime friend Lisa Kudrow, with the conversation turning to The White Lotus and Posey asking the question everyone else is thinking: Would Kudrow be in season 4?

"Work with Mike White?" Kudrow answered. "Yes. I love Mike White. I've hung out with him at a party… He's social. And Brad's Status was my favorite movie that year. I emailed him to let him know, because I had to — it was so good, I had to. I don't do that a lot."

Posey pushed Kudrow to be in season 4 and "if there's a big enough TikTok campaign, then it'll happen." Kudrow tried to downplay it with "I might not be his cup of tea, which is allowed to happen, too. But I do get nervous about inhabiting things that are too dark. I try to avoid that."

Despite Kudrow's words, most will think she's perfect for the world of The White Lotus!

NO GOOD DEED. (L to R) Lisa Kudrow as Lydia and Ray Romano as Paul in Episode 105 of No Good Deed. Cr. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix © 2024

Why Lisa Kudrow needs to be on The White Lotus

Lisa Kudrow is a great example of a 1990s sitcom star who's not only remained relevant but improved as a strong actress. She exploded to fame with her turn as the ditzy Phoebe on Friends, the show's monster success made her a star and earned Kudrow an Emmy Award.

While she's had some movie roles like the cult classic Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Easy A, Kudrow has stuck to television with great turns. That includes the beloved comedy The Comeback, Web Therapy, the short-lived Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, and most recently, the Netflix dramedy No Good Deed.

The latter series proves how Kudrow would perfectly fit into the world of The White Lotus. That series mixed dark comedy with some dramatic turns for Kudrow as a grieving mother. That show had a lot of the DNA of Lotus mixed in, if lacking the latter series' wicked bite.

Kudrow would be astounding in the setting of The White Lotus with a score of great parts for her. She could be a mom, a businesswoman, or maybe a play on her The Comeback role of a former actress; the sky's the limit. Kudrow is a comic master who can get laughs out of any line while also wringing pathos in some scenes.

So, hopefully, Mike White is listening because Kudrow wants to be in The White Lotus, fans want it to happen, and it'd be a perfect way to make an already great show even better!