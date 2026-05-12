From season 4 episode 4 recap: New mysteries are unearthed at the Lake of Tears

Mysteries continue to deepen in From season 4 as the odds stack against the residents so high that they can’t even see the finish line. Despite the effects and frustration of the slow pace of the last three episodes, "Of Myths and Monsters" finally makes headway in terms of unearthing past secrets. The episode starts with Ethan and Jade bringing in the yellow suit they found in the forest. They naturally assume it is some trick but are forced to reconsider once Victor’s father tells his wife, Miranda, used to draw pictures of a man in a yellow suit.

The debate remained inconclusive as Boyd argued that it was hard to tell whether the suit was a clue or a deliberate attempt by the monsters to torment them. Jade finds magic mushrooms in the forest and assumes that he can unlock parts of his memories the same way Miranda did when she took an acid trip. Although Boyd reluctantly agrees to help Jade, their misadventures yield unfavorable results. On the other hand, Julie continues to work with Randell to unlock whatever key Ethan’s books hold.

She believes that the stories her brother told or believes in are the key to her storywalking and, by extension, understanding the town. Later, the duo discovers in "Flight of the Cromenockle" that the storywalker could travel to any chapter by simply leaving bookmarks behind. In other words, if Julie wishes to return to any point in time willingly, she must leave behind something to connect her to that particular place. Unfortunately, when she storywalks again, she ends up in what seems like the massacre that Victor witnessed when she was a child.

Julie sees the Man in Yellow eating a dead man’s liver, which would explain why the Fromville victims have their chests ripped open once the monsters capture them. As the Man in Yellow sees her, it’s easy to tell that it was their first encounter, and he was genuinely surprised. He lunges at her, but thankfully, Julie is pulled out by Randall, only to discover that the bookmark she left didn’t work.

Fans finally learn who had been torturing Sarah

One of the most intriguing plotlines in From season 4 has been Sophia’s arrival and her plan to tear the town apart from within. She has already shown glimpses of what she can do just by playing innocent. After practically forcing her way into Sarah’s home, fans learn the shocking secret behind the voices in Sarah’s head. It turned out that the MIY, disguised as Sophia, whispered something inaudible, and the moment she did, Sarah heard those voices again. These were the same voices that asked her to kill people in the past, including Ethan.

When asked by Elgin, Sarah reveals that the voices in her head told her to do something as trivial as drinking from a pitcher at the diner and then throwing the rest back in it. If she doesn’t do it by midday, someone she cares about will be hurt. Elgin points out it’s just water, but Sarah argues that doing the voices’ bidding comes with a price and is afraid that she might “infect” other people with what tortures her. However, we later learn that whatever Sarah does, Sophia a.k.a MIY will find a way to bend her to his will.

When Sarah refuses to do his bidding, Sophia deliberately hurts herself, torturing Sarah into thinking that the voices were telling the truth. Frightened, Sarah does what the voices ask, but as she waits for the consequences, the viewers are drawn into Abraham’s story through Sophia, revealing that God never intended him to sacrifice his son. He just needed to know if he could, just as Sarah proved that when pushed, she could do unspeakable things, just as she had in the past.

From season 3 episode 9, Chris Reardon/MGM+

The Matthews take a trip down to the Lake of Tears

From season 4, episode 4 pushes each character toward a personal discovery. They all take a leap of faith – Randall with Julie and her storywalking, Tabitha with Ethan about the Lake of Tears, and Boyd with Fatima. In the case of the latter, it remains unclear what Fatima intends to achieve when Boyd discovers her making a statue in her room. She claims that she’s making a “golem,” a mythical creature associated with protection from evil. She believes that by building it, she can manifest a protection shield of sorts against the connection she still feels with Smiley. Although Boyd doesn’t push the matter further, it may be that what she makes could be important to the discovery made at the end of the episode.

Amid personal discoveries, Henry finally convinces Victor to confront his traumatic past and explain who the Man in Yellow is. After helping him map the trees, Victor confides in his father and shows him the drawings of the fateful day. He tells him that the man arrived in town in a car, just like the rest of them. He was friendly and funny until the day Miranda left for the bottle tree, when Victor saw the MIY consuming his mother. The revelation changes everything for the residents as they learn that the real threat may not be the monsters but this man, who can come and go from town and whose whereabouts no one knows.

Far from town, Donna, Tabitha, Ellis, and Ethan head to the settlement to gather food and find the Lake of Tears. Along the way, Ethan picks up an injured bird and suggests that if the lake’s water heals it, it would confirm that his stories aren’t fiction. However, before they get a chance, Ellis and the other residents discover a rope buried near the crops. They pull on it, and something disturbing begins to surface from the middle of the lake. The episode ends with more mysteries than answers, but one thing is clear: whenever the residents come close to the truth, something bad happens.