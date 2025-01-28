4 From season 4 updates you may have missed

From season 4 will be coming sometime in 2026, but we want more of it sooner. We yearn for its updates, production details, or first-look images… something… anything!

However, since no such juicy details are here, there are still some exciting updates for fans to catch up on. If you happened to lose track of the initial production status news then we must tell you that filming will begin this year. As per Deadline, the production will take place in Nova Scotia, Canada but no confirmed premiere date is shared as yet.

Ready for another rollercoaster of one of the most mind-bending series of MGM+? Here are the latest updates that you might have missed!

From season 3, episode 9 | Image credits: Chris Reardon/MGM+

Season 4 will contain 10 episodes

MGM+ has confirmed the renewal of season 4 of From. Season 4 will have 10 new episodes and will answer the historical beginnings of the scary town that has imprisoned various people within a loop, Forbes confirmed.

The majority of the cast is the same since the interconnections are yet to be unveiled. Each character is lost within his own story, such as Victor needs to know answers to the riddles of this place through Jester, who he thinks is actually Christopher.

It would be scary as well as interesting to know more about the reincarnation of Jade and Tabitha who previously were Christopher and Miranda, how Jester would help, speaking in the voice of Christopher, and how Jade would come in to fit the puzzle pieces right. Season 4 is going to be super fun!

Season 4 might not be the last season of From

Elizabeth Saunders, who plays Donna Raines in the show, revealed to Radio Times that the show’s writers do not have a specific number of seasons in mind. It was always thought of as a “long game.” She speculated that there might be more seasons after the fourth one.

As the show’s finish line remains unknown, it becomes a concern whether it would be able to contain its grip over the audience for that long. Whether it would remain that engaging? Being a diehard fan myself, it is now becoming insane!

From season 3, episode 10 | Image credits: Chris Reardon/MGM+

Harold Perrineau doesn't know what's going to happen next

While talking to TV Goodness, star and executive producer Harold Perrineau said that he is just like the audience now, looking for answers himself. Before sitting down and getting hold of the script, he is completely oblivious to what’s next.

Perrineau wants to know more about how the deadly monsters are connected to the place and why they won’t vanish. It was a “brain explosion” for him as well when it dawned upon him that Smiley was born again and that Jade and Tabitha were related and had a child. He had to reread the script again and understand the entire storyline which, he confessed, is masterfully written.

There could be new characters

After the earth-shattering ending of season 3, where the man in the yellow jacket killed Jim and we see a time-shifted Julie with a changed hairstyle and scarred face, the story might travel back in time to show where the grueling monsters came from and what was their origin.

The man in the yellow jacket is a new character himself. We need to know more about where he came from and why he appeared out of nowhere after Jade played the tune. Where did Julie come from? Was she with someone else? If yes, then who?

And of course, what’s the backstory of Jade and Tabitha? Who was their child? How did they live as a family and how did they get trapped in a vile town like Fromville?

The show’s creator John Griffin gave some hints though. Talking to Radio Times, he unfurled that with season 3, “we have reached the end of the beginning.” Season 4 will be about a new beginning and traveling “deeper into this relenting nightmare.” It is a great chance to introduce new characters in season 4.

Stay tuned for more From season 4 updates from Show Snob!