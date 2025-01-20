From season 4 is filming this year, but don't expect the show to return until 2026

We are all lost and longing for answers to the innumerable questions in sci-fi horror series, From. The show became a massive hit on MGM+, breaking records for the premium network since it first premiered in 2022. It's no surprise it has such high IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes ratings!. And fans still get excited about it, and we're wondering when From season 4 might be here.

According to Forbes, From season 4 begins filming this year in 2025. However, don't expect to see the 10-episode season so soon. The news outlet shares that the first episode will premiere sometime next year in 2026. An exact release window and month are still unknown at this time. Deadline reports that production will take place in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Creator John Griffin, showrunner Jeff Pinkner and director Jack Bender are truly some of the coolest people on the planet who have come up with a mind-boggling series that viewers are not ready to let go of yet. Four seasons in, and we want more answers to the number of questions season 3 has left us with. And where we left off with the characters by the end of the third season poses a lot of those questions.

Chris Reardon/MGM+

From season 4 will see almost the same cast, including the sheriff who vowed to protect the people of Fromville. But the creatures have pledged to bring him down. That’s right, it’s Boyd Stevens, played by Harold Perrinneau!

Next would be Tabitha Matthews, portrayed by Catalino Sandino Moreno, who left us with our jaws dropped when she recalled that she had been to the town before. The internet was hit by an earthquake where viewers speculated that Tabitha and Miranda might be the same person who is coming back to town with an unfulfilled purpose.

Jim Matthews (played by Eion Bailey) is Tabitha’s husband, whose character left us shocked when we saw him being killed by the man in a yellow jacket. Entering the same scene is Julie Matthews (Hannah Cheramy) with a scarred face and changed haircut, wondering if she might have time-traveled as we saw her moving in the chambers from one timeline to another.

Ethan Matthews (Simon Webster), Julie’s brother and son of Tabitha and Jim, is expected to stay for season 4 as he has to answer why he keeps seeing the boy in white. Victor Kavanaugh (Scott McCord) seems to be going from here to there, going after the bottle tree and struggling to find a way back home.

Donna Raines, played by Elizabeth Saunders, holds an eminent place with the people in town as she leads and protects them. She also teaches the newcomers, and resolves issues by holding meetings. The rest of the cast includes Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Chloe Van Landschoot, Ricky He, Avery Konrad, Robert Joy, Samantha Brown, and AJ Simmons.

From season 4 premieres somtime in 2026 on MGM+. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the series.