FUBAR season 2 episode 1 recap: Luke and Emma get a new mission

After the events of the season 1 finale, FUBAR season 2, which premiered on Netflix on Thursday, June 12, begins with the ragtag team of CIA agents and their families holing up in a safehouse.

In "Fullest House," season 2, episode 1, we’ve got Luke (Arnold Schwarzenegger), Emma (Monica Barbaro), Tally (Fabiano Udenio), Roo (Fortune Feimster), Aldon (Travis Van Winkle), Barry (Milan Carter), Carter (Jay Baruchel), and Donnie (Andy Buckley).

There have been developments recently, as well. Luke and Tally are back together after their time in the safehouse, which is very depressing for Donnie, who is watching it all play out. Remember, Donnie and Tally were about to get married before they were attacked. Everyone is sick of living together, and they can’t wait for their lives to get back to normal.

That’s not the only love triangle of sorts forming, too. Emma and Aldon have some history that’s carried over into the new season. Aldon seems ready to take things to the next level, but there’s also Emma and Carter’s history to consider, too. Carter clearly wants to get back together, but Emma isn’t interested.

To get things started, Luke gets a mission from Dot (Barbara Eve Harris) about a new threat, a dangerous terrorist, Dante Cress, who wants to press reset on humanity. The only problem? They need to use the Greta Code, which only Luke knows, to decrypt the files and find out what this supervillain is planning.

Right after Dot gives Luke what he needs, several gunmen arrive. They shoot at Dot and Luke, but Dot pushes out of the way and takes the bullet. She dies at the scene, but they also find all of their information on a printout. Boro (Gabriel Luna) has shared their information with all of the various criminals in the world with vendettas against Luke, Emma, and the team.

The interim director of the CIA, Reed, shows up at the safehouse and shares what happened. The assassins who killed Dot were not related to this new case. He wants Luke to hand over the drive, but Luke tells the new CIA Director how it’s going to be. He’s going to find and stop Dante Cress.

Tina (Aparna Brielle), who was revealed to be a Russian asset at the end of season 1, learns from Barry, her boyfriend, that they have been tasked with tracking down Dante Cress. She shares that information with the Russians.

Barry cracks the code and realizes what Dante Cress is planning. He’s trying to take out the power grid of the United States, which would destroy the world economy. They have four hours to get to a very important power plant and stop the explosion that will wipe out power to the East Coast and kickstart a domino effect that will do the same to the West Coast.

Look, I don’t really know how accurate this, but hey, it’s entertaining, right?

Eventually, Emma and Aldon find a way into the facility by swimming through a long pipe. Emma makes it to the EMP, but she’s attacked by Theodore Chips (Guy Burnet). After fighting off Chips, Luke and the gang arrive. He takes the EMP down the tube to the lake, where it explodes.

Luke doesn’t resurface after pushing the bomb out into the lake for a while. It’s very dramatic, but in the end, he’s okay!

At the end of the episode, Emma asks Luke if her performance was Unit 9-worthy. He shares his old Unit 9 reports to help prepare her for the next phase of her career. She says that she wants to be the best CIA operative in the world.

Later, Luke sends Aldon and Tina to find Bashir the Builder, who built the bomb for Chips and Cress. Then, they get an alert about a development in the case, and they’re off again!

Finally, Tina reveals that a CIA accountant, Farkas, could be responsible for draining bank accounts related to terror operations. Barry tells her to keep digging, but it seems like Tina might be Dante Cress or knows who Dante Cress is. Maybe, Tina works for Dante Cress! We’ll just have to wait and see.

At the end of the episode, Luke and Emma arrive at a hotel to find the one and only Greta (Carrie Ann Moss), of the Greta Code. Then, the episode ends!

Overall, this is a decent start to the season. I can’t say I love where the show is heading after sending the full team to a safe house to operate out of, but hey, it’s good to be back with Luke and Emma.

Onto FUBAR season 2 episode 2!