FUBAR season 2 release time and what you need to remember from season 1

FUBAR season 2 is coming to Netflix very soon! We've had this new season circled since Netflix announced it. Luckily, the wait is finally over!

Speaking of that wait between seasons, it has been a long one! FUBAR starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro premiered on Netflix way back in May 2023, so it's been over two years between seasons of the Netflix original series.

FUBAR season 2 premieres on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 12. You can watch all eight new episodes of season 2 starting at midnight. Of course, as we always say, it's rough for those on the East Coast who have to decide whether or not to stay up late, wake up super early, or just tune in late for the new seasons of the Netflix original shows.

We also shared the release time for some of the major time zones, as well.

Time Zone Release time Pacific 12:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 12 Mountain 1 a.m. MT on Thursday, June 12 Central 2. a.m. C on Thursday, June 12 Eastern 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 12 British Summer Time 8 a.m. BST on Thursday, June 12 Central Europe Summer Time 8 a.m. CEST on Thursday, June 12

FUBAR season 1ending recap

There are a few things you need to remember about FUBAR season 1 before watching season 2!

After realizing that they both work for the CIA and need each other to help stop a nuclear explosion, Luke and Emma do exactly that, but there are a few bumps along the way. Eventually, Luke rescues Emma, who was trapped with Boro (Gabriel Luna), but Luke refuses to rescue Boro, who betrayed them all.

It looks like everything is done and dusted and everything is going end happily ever after, but that's not that case.

Luke and Emma kill Boro, but they are forced into hiding

At the very end of season 1, Donnie (Andy Buckley) and Tally (Fabiana Udenio) are about to get married. Luke is heartbroken, but he attends the wedding to support his ex-wife and daughter. Luckily, he's there because Boro, who survived the blast with the scars to prove it, attacks the church with a team of gunmen. Luke, Emma, and their team stop Boro and kill him before he kills Tally.

Right after Luke and Emma finish off Boro, Tina (Aparna Brielle) calls the team and warns them that their identities have been compromised. The CIA sends a team to pull them from the field, and that's the last we see of Luke, Emma, and the group.

Tina is a Russian agent

At the end of FUBAR season 1, we also learned that Tina is working with the Russians despite also working for the CIA, helping Luke's team, and learning a lot of government secrets. Oh, and she's also dating Barry (Milan Carter). We still don't know what she's up to or what her endgame is, but this is something to watch as the series continues.

I'm sure we'll learn more about Tina, her ties, and what she's planning in FUBAR season 2. My main fear is how interconnected she is with Luke and Emma. She knows these people, where they are going, and their abilities and limitations. She can easily stay one step ahead of them or tank any operation with a phone call if she needs to. That makes things very dangerous for our favorite spies.

We'll be watching FUBAR season 2 on Thursday, June 12! Stay tuned for more news, recaps, and coverage for the new season!