FUBAR season 2 episode 2 recap: Luke meets an old friend in Prague

FUBAR season 2 episode 2, “Highly Re-Greta-ble,” opens immediately after the first episode ends with Luke (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Emma (Monica Barbaro) meeting with Greta Nelso (Carrie-Anne Moss) in Prague.

Greta explains that she is working closely with Dante Cress, who pays her very well, but she claims that she doesn’t know who Cress is. Just then, a red dot appears on Emma’s chest. Theodore Chips (Guy Burton) is behind this. Greta makes Emma stay put while she meets with Luke alone in her room.

Luke is surprisingly chill while someone has a gun on his daughter. He and Greta share a dance while Greta explains why she started working for Cress. Downstairs, Emma is delivered a note from Chips, which contains an earpiece. They have a chat while Chips keeps his gun pointed at her. Chips definitely is catching some feelings for Emma. Will we have a love square between Emma, Chips, Carter (Jay Baruchel), and Aldon (Travis Van Winkle).

It’s unclear what exactly Greta is up to, but finally, Greta leaves Prague via a spectacular helicopter exit, leaving Luke and Emma speechless. It seems they have their work cut out for them.

Later, Luke and Greta get in touch through a tobacco pipe that they used to use to communicate during the Cold War, and she warns Luke not to get in her way again.

In Kolkata, Tina (Aparna Brielle) and Aldon pay a visit to Bashir, who made the detonator for Cress. They try to rough him up, but Bashir reveals that Cress has already killed one of his children for making a mistake. He doesn’t know who Cress is, but he’s forced to continue working for them.

Suddenly, other men show up at Bashir’s and try to kill them. Aldon and Tina fight their way out, but Tina, suspiciously, kills Bashir. She claims he went for his gun, but Aldon seems unsure if he trusts her.

Back at the safehouse, Luke starts to wonder if there’s a leak inside their little circle. Why else would Cress know that they were looking into Bashir? Then, they find another lead to Demps, a man who could be working for Cress to take out the US power grid. Apparently, he did it once, and he could do it again.

This time, the team jumps out of a plane to crash Demps’ compound in Georgia, but there’s no one home when they arrive. They track him into the bunkers under his property, and they search for the vent.

While Emma tries to disable a landmine that Roo stepped on, they are attacked by hostile forces. Again, it’s quite coincidental that every time they have a meeting or go to question a suspect, the team finds itself in a shootout.

During the shootout, Demps reveals that he was simply trying to warn the government about vulnerabilities in the technology that could cause a nationwide blackout. The government didn’t listen to him, so after he left prison, he found a remote spot in the woods to be left alone.

After Emma straps the land mine to Roo’s foot, they take shelter in Demps’ cabin. Luke and the team put together a plan to escape with Demps while Aldon disables the land mine.

Unfortunately, Chips shows up and negotiates with Emma. She offers Demps in exchange for the team’s safety, but Chips doesn’t accept yet. He says he needs to call Greta to get approval, but it’s a trap.

Chips is waiting next to the getaway car. He and his men take Demps and try to kill Luke and his team, but on their way out, Chips’ car runs over a land mine and explodes, killing Demps (maybe?) and the others. Luke and his team use the distraction to fight back.

Chips begins to read Demps’ notes to Greta about how the electric grid could be attacked, but he only reads the first two before Luke arrives and steals Demps’ notes. Then, Demps, who wasn’t actually dead, steps on a land mine and explodes.

With Chips in custody, Luke and the team are closer than ever to finding Cress, stopping him, saving the power grid, and saving the world in the process.

Will it happen in FUBAR season 2 episode 3? Unlikely, but we’ll find out!