Arnold's finally back! FUBAR season 2 premieres on Netflix sooner than we thought

Arnold said he'll be back, and he meant it! FUBAR season 2 starring the man, the myth, the legend, and Patrick's dad Arnold Schwarzenegger is coming to Netflix this summer.

According to a report from TUDUM, FUBAR season 2 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, June 12! That's a little bit earlier than I was planning to see the new season of the series, but hey, we'll definitely take it!

First look at FUBAR season 2

In addition to announcing the premiere date, Netflix shared the first look at FUBAR season 2. Check out the first images from the new season.

As you'll see in the images, we have all the main cast of FUBAR season 1 returning, including Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro. Carrie-Anne Moss also joins the cast of season 2 as Greta Nelso, Luke's ex-wife and Emma's mom.

FUBAR season 2 also stars Milan Carter, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Guy Burnet, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Scott Thompson, and Barbara Eve Harris.

Fubar. (L to R) Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 205 of Fubar. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Fubar. (L to R) Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece, Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell in episode 203 of Fubar. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Fubar. (L to R) Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Milan Carter as Barry Putt, Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell, Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece in episode 204 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Fubar. (L to R) Guy Burnet as Theodore Chips, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner in episode 203 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Fubar. (L to R) Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta Nelso, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 202 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2025 | Netflix

Here's the synopsis of season 2, via Netflix:

“In life, when you’re in a tough situation, the only way out is through — but luckily, our team is able to go through it together. Whether the characters are blood relations, like Luke and Emma, or colleagues, like Aldon (Travis Van Winkle), Roo (Fortune Feimster), Barry (Milan Carter), and Dr. Pfeffer (Scott Thompson), or former spouses/fiancées, like Tally (Fabiana Udenio), Donnie (Andy Buckley), and Carter (Jay Baruchel), or total weirdos, like The Great Dane (Adam Pally) and Norm (Tom Arnold) — they are family, and they know the only way they are going to survive is as a family working together. And they’re going to have to do so if they don’t want the world to end as we know it!”

I'm also really interested to see what happens in season 2, especially after the season 1 finale and the cliffhanger ending. Of course, fans have been waiting a long time for the second season. The first season premiered on Netflix on May 25, 2023, so when it's all said and done, we'll have waited more than two years for the new season.

June is shaping up to be a huge month for Netflix. We already have Ginny and Georgia season 3 confirmed to premiere on June 5. One week later, we're getting FUBAR season 2, followed by Squid Game season 3, the final season of the series, on June 27! One big show every week? I'm into it!

It will be really interesting to see the response to FUBAR season 2. The Recruit, which seemed like a big hit on Netflix after its first season, was canceled shortly after season 2 premiered this fall. FUBAR is different than The Recruit, but it does mix comedy, drama, and action in a similar way. It's much more Recruit than it is Night Agent, you know? Will that matter when we start talking about FUBAR season 3? We'll find out soon!

We'll keep you posted on more news about FUBAR season 2 on Netflix as we get closer to the release date. I have a feeling that Netflix is going to drop the trailer for the new season soon. We might also see something new for the series at TUDUM 2025 on May 31, 2025. We'll let you know!