Futurama season 13 premieres on Hulu sooner than you think

It's been less than a year since the latest season of Futurama premiered and ended on Hulu, but we already know the release date for the upcoming thirteenth season. There's not much more waiting for fans of the hit adult animated comedy series, but when the new season arrives this fall, Hulu will roll out the episodes very different than they have in the past.

Futurama season 13 release date and time

Hulu announced on Monday, July 21 that Futurama season 13 premieres on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Rather than the 10-episode season releasing new episode weekly as Hulu has done in the past, the season will drop all at once. That's right! We can settle in for a binge-watch beginning at primetime on Hulu on Sept. 15.

However, for those who prefer to savor the episodes rather than watching them all at once, Futurama season 13 will also air on FXX this fall. The season will premiere on the cable channel on Sept. 15 at 8/7c with the first two episodes. Each week, two more episodes will air on FXX at 8/7c. That brings the television season finale to Monday, Oct. 13.

Futurama season 13 on Hulu | Courtesy of Hulu

It's exciting to know that Futurama will in fact be back sooner than we thought it would, especially after didn't premiere in July like the previous two seasons. It's also been a volatile time for adult animated comedies, given Comedy Central's South Park season 27 has been delayed and seemingly been caught in the middle of a tug or war thanks to its parent company's merger.

But we can expect all the usual shenanigans from our favorite characters this season. According to the season 13 synopsis featured in Hulu's press release, "Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela's love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You've been warned... it's an all new season of FUTURAMA!"

If you haven't gotten into Futurama over the years, it's the perfect time to start your journey with the underrated gem. The series first premiered in 1999 on Fox but was ultimately canceled after four seasons in 2003 before making a comeback on DVD and Comedy Central in 2008 through 2013. Hulu announced the revival of the series in 2022, which debuted the following year. To date, there are 160 episodes, and with season 13, that total will rise to 170.

Luckily for fans of the series, you don't have to wait to find out if more episodes are on the way after season 13 premieres in September. We already know the answer to that question! Back in January 2024, Hulu renewed the revival series for two more seasons, taking it through seasons 13 and 14. Following season 13's drop this fall, season 14 is expected to debut sometime in 2026.

