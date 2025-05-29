FX on Hulu's hilarious new comedy Adults lives up to its title (parents guide)

If you're a millennial who has been longing for a good, old-school hang-out sitcom about 20-somethings bumbling their way through New York City and making all kinds of mistakes, FX on Hulu has quite the treat for you. And Gen Z, you finally have your very own generation-defining show a la Broad City and Girls thanks to the new FX on Hulu comedy series Adults.

In the new series, five friends live together in New York in one of their childhood homes, but none of these five have anything figured out when it comes to career or relationships or even health insurance. Adults captures the chaotic essence of your early 20s misadventures, when even bad ideas sounded good and absolutely nothing was explained. To quote Paramore, ain't it fun?

While adulthood might not be fun at all, FX on Hulu's Adults couldn't be more fun as the winning ensemble becomes more cohesive with each episode and the wild storylines become more unique to the current collective of new adults. But the series definitely lives up to its name! Adults isn't a comedy to watch for teens, tweens, or children and isn't for the faint of heart.

"ADULTS" -- “Have You Seen This Man?” -- Season 1, Episode 3 — Pictured (L-R): Malik Elassal as Samir, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Amita Rao as Issa | CR: Rafy/FX

Adults earns its TV-MA age rating

According to the show's official page on Hulu, Adults has been given a TV-MA age rating, though no further details are provided. Shows with a TV-MA age rating are designated for mature audiences due to thematic elements like language, sexuality, drinking, and other things that are inappropriate for young viewers. Below we're sharing a spoiler-free explanation of what to expect.

Sex and nudity

Because it's a show that still airs on cable television, there aren't too many instances of explicit sex or nudity, though there are a few instances that could catch viewers by surprise. In one episode, a male character exposes his butt to potential coworkers. In a different episode, another male character wears chaps pants that reveal his backside.

There are some mild sex scenes that are suggestive, including a female character performing oral sex on a male character off-camera. Another sequences finds a male character picking up used condoms from around their shared living space. There are also a fair amount of sexual innuendos used in dialogue, including the title of episode 2.

Language and violence

Again, as a show that airs on cable television, Adults can't get away without saying whatever expletives that it wants, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't use any. There's definitely heightened language in the show that includes profanity not appropriate for young viewers. Additionally, there are some instances of language used to describe sex and other mature situations. Like It's Always Sunny, the series uses language as satire to push the envelope and bring uncomfortable laughs.

The series doesn't contain much notable violence, and anything that's included is your typical light comedy violence. There's an episode that deals with death and characters grappling with grief (though it's very lighthearted). Other content warnings include drinking and giving alcohol to minors, characters being high, and discussions of sexual harassment.

Watch Adults on Wednesdays on FX and stream the full season on Hulu.