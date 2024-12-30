Gen V and the most highly anticipated TV shows coming to streaming in 2025

There are some streaming shows that we cannot wait to watch. They’re arriving in 2025, and we’re ready to dive straight into them as soon as they arrive.

These shows cover a variety of genres. Whether you want crazy superhero shows, or you’re ready for a bit of romance, the streamers have you covered. We’re looking at all the streamers, both big and small. You won’t be disappointed by the list of releases throughout 2025.

We have the most highly anticipated releases of the year, with a little bit about what to expect.

Gen V season 2

The success of the first season was not surprising at all. After all, it is set in the same universe as another popular Prime Video series, The Boys, and it brings the same humor, action, and social commentary (that wasn’t supposed to be social commentary for today’s world!). This time, it’s set in college, and yes, the good Supes end up being viewed as the bad ones.

Gen V season 2 is set to pay homage to Chance Perdomo’s character. The actor tragically and suddenly passed away earlier this year, and it meant a complete change for the show as his character, Andre, was supposed to be a huge part. Instead, the show reworked things to pay homage instead of recasting.

Gen V is available to stream on Prime Video. Season 2 is set to arrive sometime in 2025.

Courtesy: Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6

The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale would have arrived in 2024 had it not been for the strike action of 2023. With writing and production pushed back, we’ll get it in the new year instead. And it remains one of the highly anticipated shows of the year. After all, we need to see how June’s story comes to an end.

Not only will this bring June’s story to an end, but we’ll see how Serena Joy’s story also ends. Warren Littlefield has shared that not everyone will make it through the season, and that has us all the more curious. We’re also curious to see whether it will hint at what’s to come in The Testaments, which is getting closer to a series pickup.

The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream on Hulu with season 6 set to arrive in 2025.

(L-R): Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Andor season 2

Three years after the first season arrived on Disney+, Andor fans will finally get to see the next part. While a few other Star Wars shows have come and gone without much fanfare, Andor is one that many can’t wait to watch. Fans want to see how the show tells the story that will eventually lead into Rogue One and A New Hope.

The first season brought plenty of grit and drama. It connected to old and new Star Wars fans well, and Diego Luna proved why he was cast in the lead role. We’re promised a time jump after the first four episodes of season 2, making sure that the timelines link up with the movies. After all, this is the last season of the series.

Andor season 2 will premiere on April 22, 2025 on Disney+.

Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding - Mayfair Witches Season 2, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Skip Bolen/AMC

Mayfair Witches season 2

AMC+ has some excellent TV shows, and the streamer has done an outstanding job of bringing Anne Rice’s books to life. Mayfair Witches was one we were worried about, but Alexandra Daddario shines, and now we’re more than ready to see her step back into the lead.

This is a big season for Rowan now that she has given birth to Lasher, the demon plaguing her family for generations. Rowan needs to figure out who Lasher is and what he wants. Can she figure out how to use him in her goal as a healer? And will she be able to put her own goals aside when her family needs her?

Mayfair Witches season 2 premieres on Jan. 5, 2025.

Reacher season 3

When it comes to spy and thriller book adaptations, Prime Video has managed to achieve greatness. Reacher’s third season renewal wasn’t that surprising, but the great thing was that it had been quietly renewed before the second season arrived. We knew we didn’t have to wait too long for it!

Reacher season 3 is one of the first drops of 2025 on streamers. It will follow the Lee Child novel Persuasion, and we will see Alan Ritchson’s character go up against someone much bigger and stronger than him. Did we think there could be anyone who could tower over Jack Reacher? Not at all, but we get to see it!

Reacher season 3 premieres on Feb. 20, 2025 on Prime Video.

XO, Kitty season 2

Finally, it’s all about romance and Netflix has us covered there. XO, Kitty season 2 will arrive, and the trailer just makes us want to watch it right now more than ever. Noah Centineo will guest star in the season, which is a major surprise to fans.

The first season saw Kitty learn there is so much more to love than she ever believed. Maybe now she feels bad for mailing out all those letters of LJ’s! Well, this season is about her figuring out life as she learns more about love, while she looks back at how far she’s come. We can see Peter helping her with the retrospective look.

XO, Kitty season 2 premieres on Jan. 16, 2025.