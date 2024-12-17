The Handmaid's Tale producer warns fans 'a lot of people won’t make it to the end' in the final season
The Handmaid's Tale fans, prepare yourselves. I feel like we all had a feeling going into the final season that there's going to be a lot of twists, turns, and deaths. The dystopian series is not for the faint of heart, after all. However, a recent comment by the show's producer is certainly making me nervous.
In an interview with Deadline, Warren Littlefield gave an update about The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on Hulu, which includes that the final block of episodes are "now in prep" and that lead star Elisabeth Moss is directing them. He also warns fans to get ready for what's to come. Here's what the producer told the news outlet:
“A lot of people won’t make it to the end of Handmaid’s Tale. It’s pretty chilling, but also exciting. [The showrunners and executive producers have] really, really thought a lot about what the audience wants and needs. And I think we will satisfy those who have been with us through six seasons, I think they’ll feel powerfully rewarded."
So while we do have to prepare for more death, somehow the story of The Handmaid's Tale final season will manage to satisfy us longtime fans. I don't know how that's going to be possible with so many people not making it to the end. Perhaps he means it's those who are horrible and the big bads of the series. Aunt Lydia has been a really complicated character in the last couple of seasons. I wouldn't mind saying goodbye to her though, if I'm honest.
Now when it comes to shipping June with someone, I am so torn. Usually I can choose who I like. But honestly, both Luke and Nick are great men. I feel like many times, shows will kill off one of the people in a love triangle, and then that sort of makes way for the other person. If there's someone I ship June with a little bit more, it has to be Nick. These two have such a special connection. But Luke is so likable and sacrificed himself to get arrested so June and Nicole could get to safety by the end of season 5. So I hope he's not the one of those to die, but it could be possible.
Now if June herself is killed after everything that's happened, or even Nick, I feel like I'd be so mad. In this show, everyone is in danger and things just continue to ramp up. There's also still so many questions - will Gilead fall? Are June and Luke going to be reunited with Hannah? Will the characters ever find peace, as they clearly haven't in Canada? There's so much for season 6 to tackle!
Littlefield was also asked about The Testaments, the sequel novel of The Handmaid's Tale by author Margaret Atwood and sequel series in the works. He did not confirm an official pickup to Deadline, but shared that the follow-up is a "priority project." I love this show, but I don't know how much more my heart can take! We'll have to wait and see how the final season ends, and potentially sets up The Testaments.
Hulu has not announced an official release date yet, though The Handmaid's Tale season 6 has been confirmed for 2025. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news and updates about the show!