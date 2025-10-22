Gen V season 2 finale recap: A surprising win (but for who?)

After seven intense episodes trying to understand what was going on with Cipher, the Gen V season 2 finale seemed to tie it all together. It also tied the story directly into how The Boys needs to end.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from Gen V season 2.

We have to start the episode in 1967. After all, we know that Thomas Godolkin somehow survived that fire, and we get to see why. It turns out that he injected himself with V, leading to him surviving the burns.

Back in the present day, it doesn’t take long to learn the type of V Godolkin used. He used the same type that Soldier Boy and Stormfront were injected with, meaning that he can’t age. It also explains the burn marks, and this could hint that Stormfront can never be fully cured without Marie’s help, and she isn’t going to help a Nazi.

What we do learn is that Doug has been controlled since around 1996, and he feels awful for all the deaths he’s caused. However, he also knows what Goldokin wants, and that’s to control Marie so that he can then control Homelander.

Sister Sage realizes she’s been played in the Gen V season 2 finale

For Godolkin, he’s enjoying everything he can from the current day, and that includes being with Sister Sage. She even gets all mushy and asks him to move in with her, but she’s probably not going to want that by the end of the episode.

You see, while Sister Sage had her own plan to take down Homelander, it’s not what Godolkin wants. For the smartest person in the world, Sage can be extremely dumb, and she learns how much she’s been played when Godolkin speaks to the students at God U.

He resets all the rankings, and he creates a seminar in the training room for anyone to attend. This is his chance to build up his powers, as he works on controlling multiple people at the same time. It’s an absolute bloodbath, and Marie and her friends all think that it’s a trap to kill them and then a trap to lure Marie in before she’s ready.

It’s not at all. Yes, Godolkin eventually wants Marie there, but not right away. He makes it clear to Sage that he wants to test his own theories about pushing himself to become powerful enough to control Marie.

Polarity does his best to help Doug

One thing I love about the entire situation is that nobody blames Doug for anything that he’s done. They know that he isn’t the bad guy here, and that he was controlled against his own free will. That makes him a victim they need to save, and Polarity tries his best.

In fact, Doug is able to offer Polarity some comfort on the way to the hospital, sharing how amazing Andre was. Andre’s final actions would have been something for Polarity to be proud of, and it’s definitely a moment that’s needed. Sadly, Doug doesn’t last for long, as something jumps on top of the car and stabs Doug through the stomach.

Sure enough, Black Noir turns up, and he takes Polarity in to “custody.” We later find him in the Vought HQ prison, where Sage comes to see him to get some answers about how Polarity copes without his wife and son around. Considering what she’s just learned about Godolkin, it’s not surprising to find out that this is all just a decoy to then be able to leave the prison door open so that Polarity can walk right out.

And walk out he does.

The team figure out a way in

There are some beautiful heart-to-hearts between the team, as well. That includes Marie and Cate, as Marie realizes that Cate has been a friend to them over the last couple of episodes. It’s time to set the past behind them, and Marie heals Cate’s powers.

It’s a beautiful moment that becomes useful to help save the other college students. Cate is able to convince the guard to let Marie into the training room, which Godolkin wasn’t expecting. However, he’ll use this chance if he can.

She’s not the only one who gets in. Remember black hole anus guy? Well, he manages to sneak Emma, Jordan, and many others into the training room, and they all work together to save the controlled Supes and take down Godolkin. In fact, the young girl who’s able to mimic powers is able to touch Godolkin and mimic his powers to let all the other students go.

This gives Marie a chance to use her powers against Godolkin, but it’s exactly what he wants. Once he’s no longer controlled himself, he’s able to use a weakness in Marie to take over her body and turn on all her friends. It looks like he’s going to win, until Polarity suddenly shows up and saves the day.

With Marie no longer controlled, she’s able to get the strength she needs to kill Godolkin once and for all. What’s the best way to do that? Well, in true The Boys fashion, she blows his head off.

Now that the group are free, Polarity tells them to run away. Vought will come to God U, and they will turn on Marie and the group. The only way to save the day is to be free of God U for now. Emma wants Polarity to come with them, but he makes it clear that he has work to do there. He’s no longer on a suicide mission, and that’s all thanks to Andre’s friends. It’s time to become something that Andre can be proud of, but Emma points out that Andre is already proud of him.

So, how does the Gen V season 2 finale end? Well, in the only way it can. Starlight turns up to the group on the run, sharing that she wants them to become part of the resistance. She’s not alone, either. A-Train is also part of this resistance, and it’s time to level up in The Boys season 5.

Gen V is available to stream in full on Prime Video.