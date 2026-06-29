Gilmore Girls lands unexpected new streaming home after leaving Netflix

Believe it or not, the biggest scandal out of Stars Hollow this summer doesn't have to do with Taylor Doose's latest business scheme, a mysterious newcomer ruffling feathers, or even the romantic lives of the Gilmore girls. Instead, the quaint small town has been rocked with news of their abrupt move. That's right, Gilmore Girls is leaving its long-time streaming home of Netflix.

After rumors began swirling online and fans far and wide started catastrophizing about the show's imminent removal, Netflix made the unfortunate news official and confirmed that all seven original seasons of Gilmore Girls will be removed after June 30. The revival miniseries A Year in the Life will follow closely behind with its own removal later this year in November.

Since the confirmation that the show is leaving Netflix, fans have been scrambling and trying to figure out where to watch the show next. If you don't own the series on Blu-ray or DVD or on a digital platform, where can you stream the series with a subscription? Well, Gilmore Girls just landed its first new streaming home, and it's not where we expected the series to land.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on Netflix | Courtesy of Netflix

Gilmore Girls begins streaming on Prime Video in July 2026

As Entertainment Weekly reported, Gilmore Girls will be added to Prime Video beginning on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. The original series' seven seasons will be available on the streamer on the same day that Netflix loses the rights to the series, wasting no time in making sure fans have easy access to their favorite show. But Prime Video wasn't the predicted destination.

Because Gilmore Girls was produced by, distributed by, and owned by Warner Bros. Television, the series was popularly believed to end up on HBO Max. The company has largely been putting forth a vested effort in retaining the streaming rights to its most popular series, like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, though the currents status of the company does remain up in the air.

Gilmore Girls could still find its way to HBO Max at some point in the future, as it's unclear how long Prime Video's license for the series lasts. This could be a temporary stop on the way to its eventual forever home, or the series could continue to spread the wealth among many streaming services. After all, the original seasons are still available to stream on Hulu, too.

While the show drops on Prime Video immediately after being yanked from Netflix, A Year in the Life isn't expected to join the original seasons in July 2026. The revival's license on Netflix, despite being a Netflix original, is said to expire in November on its 10th anniversary. From that point, the miniseries could also land on Prime Video alongside the original or begin the migration to HBO Max.

Now, the big question remains: When can we start watching Gilmore Girls on Prime Video? The streamer will likely drop the complete series at midnight or 3 a.m. depending on your time zone, which will also likely overlap with the show's removal from Netflix. You might be sleeping while the official changing of the guard occurs, but when you wake up, it'll be as if you never left Stars Hollow.