Ginny & Georgia season 3 episode 3 recap: Tulips and Tuxes dance

Episode 2 ended off with Georgia and Ginny on not-so-good terms. Ginny’s fed up with constantly being caught in the chaos of her mom’s decisions, lies, and drama. She wants some space, but pulling away from Georgia is never that simple. It's them against the world, right?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 episode 3 spoilers are ahead.

Time for Wellsbury High's spring dance

Ginny isn't in the best mood the next morning after she and Georgia had their big fight. She arrives at school to see her fellow peers excited about the school's upcoming spring dance. It's called Tulips and Tuxes, and according to Max, it's a dance where the girls dress up in cheesy dresses while the guys wear tuxedos.

Silver asks Max to the dance, and the two share a kiss. Ginny and Marcus observe the moment from a distance. Although there's initial awkwardness between them due to their near kiss the previous day, they manage to clear the air. Ginny then asks Marcus if he plans to attend the dance, to which he replies that he does not. Ginny responds with a nervous laugh, claiming she isn't going either, though it’s clear she wishes she were with him.

Later at Wellsbury High, Max and Bracia rush to check out the cast list for the upcoming school musical "Mousse" to see if they got the parts they auditioned for. Fortunately, they did, but Max finds out that her ex-girlfriend Sophie will be playing her love interest. Uh oh!

Back at home, Georgia and Ginny finally make up. Ginny’s still upset, but as always, she finds it hard to stay mad at her mom for long. Georgia then tries to convince her to go to the spring dance, but Ginny remains adamant that she's not going. It isn’t until Lynette steps in and talks to her that Ginny starts to reconsider. Eventually, she gives in, and later, she heads out dress shopping with Lynette and Simone, Zion’s girlfriend.

At Abby’s house, she and Press hook up. Afterward, Abby tries to open up about her struggles with disordered eating and the fact that she’s been making herself throw up. But instead of offering support, Press responds with cold indifference, brushing her off entirely.

Later, Abby runs into Ginny at the dress shop. The two have a fun time trying on dresses and snapping photos together. Abby sends the pictures to their MANG group chat with Max and Norah, but Max doesn’t take it well. She’s been feeling distant from Ginny lately and can’t help but notice how much closer she seems to be getting with Bracia and Abby. The photos only make that sting a little more.

Later on that night, Ginny decides to hang out with Max and Marcus at their house for game night. However, things go south after Max and Marcus's mom makes Marcus uncomfortable and he escapes to his room. Ginny follows him, and they almost kiss again before Max walks into the room and interrupts them. After Ginny leaves, Max manages to convince Marcus to go to the Tulips and Tuxedos dance. Meanwhile, Abby is chilling at Brodie's house in his basement with Press and Samantha.

While the boys go upstairs to help Brodie's mom, Samantha leaves to go to the restroom. She comes back and takes out a piece of gum before throwing it in her mouth. Abby knows that she just threw up. This isn't the first time she has seen Samantha do this, but this time she confronts her about it. However, Samantha distracts her by coming on to her. They kiss before pulling away once Brodie and Press reenter the room. Hmm. Could there be something more than friendship developing between them?

It's finally time for the spring dance, and everyone's having a good time. As Ginny and the rest of her friend group are dancing on the dance floor, Hunter and Padma walk into the Wellsbury High gym as a couple. Nobody saw their relationship coming, but everyone seems to be supportive of them. Back at Georgia's house, Georgia and Lynette have a heart-to-heart conversation where Georgia opens up to Lynette about how scared she is that she might be going to prison. She doesn't want to leave Ginny and Austin behind. Lynette comforts her while she sobs.

Back at the dance, Abby's having a fun time on the dance floor when she notices Samantha walk in with Press. It appears they're together now. That's weird. Abby then storms out of the gym and finds Marcus standing up against the lockers, drinking alcohol. She suggests they break into Mr. Gitten's classroom. Yes, this is the same teacher who was racist towards Ginny in seasons 1 and 2.

Marcus shows up in the gym later, and he and Ginny kiss while slow dancing. Ginny then tells Marcus that she'll be back. She goes and FaceTimes Georgia to tell her how much she loves her and needs her not to go to prison. Georgia reassures her that she’ll always be there for her, no matter what happens. Meanwhile, Marcus has left the dance and Norah has taken a drunk Abby home.

After getting some unsettling information about Georgia from Nick, Paul finally arrives home to find her lounging on the couch, casually watching TV. Though we don’t know exactly what Nick told him, the look Paul gives Georgia says it all. It’s not good. It’s likely that Nick revealed Georgia was at Cynthia’s house the night Tom died, raising serious questions Paul can no longer ignore.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is streaming on Netflix.