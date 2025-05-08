Ginny and Georgia season 3 trailer: Why does it have to be ride or die?

It's time, it's time! Everyone gather around because the exciting and highly-anticipated Ginny and Georgia season 3 trailer is officially here. Netflix has finally gifted us with a closer look at what's to come. And dare I say it - it could be the best season yet!

Ginny and Georgia season 3 premieres Thursday, June 5, 2025 on Netflix. The season has a total of 20 episodes, like its predecessors. Georgia is in a lot more trouble for the murder of Tom than I think she initially realized. I don't think she's going to get off that easy. Before we get into all the drama, check out the trailer below:

The stakes have never been higher in Ginny and Georgia season 3

When the trailer first starts, I was thinking, did Georgia get away with it? But, nope that's not the case. She's on house arrest and has to wear an ankle monitor while they await her trial. I think that comes with the perks of being the mayor's wife. Let's be real. Poor Georgia. Prison colors definitely do not look good on her, so she should be out. And if anyone can rock an ankle monitor, it's her.

Though the stakes seem to be higher than ever for her here as she faces prison for life, without parole. She could be put away forever. This is a very big deal. But who told and saw everything other than Austin? Could it have been Cynthia somehow? Did that private investigator, Gabriel Cordova, looking into Georgia see what happened? I need those answers!

Ginny & Georgia. Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in episode 305 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

Of course all of this is not easy on Georgia, her family overall, and Ginny of course too. Especially being a teenager in a small town. Everyone is talking about her mother. Though getting better, still has her own struggles. Though there is one theme going on in the trailer which is really nice to see. Everyone is banding together to support Ginny and Georgia.

There's Ellen and Joe for Georgia, as well as Marcus, Max, and the rest of Ginny's friend group there for support. The Ginny and Georgia season 3 trailer also reveals that we'll be seeing more of Zion and Austin's dad, Gil. New cast member Ty Doran as Wolfe is also teased in the video.

Ginny & Georgia. Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 301 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

There is just so much to look forward to, and so much at stake! Despite all her secrets and past mistakes, will Paul, Zion, and most importantly Ginny still support Georgia? Or is she going to lose her family and loved ones because of this? She's been in dire straits before, though this one is different. At the end of it all, it looks like it's going to be ride or die!

The Netflix series stars Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Felix Mallard as Marcus, Sara Waisglass as Max, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, and Nathan Mitchell as Zion. Sarah Lampert serves as creator and executive producer, with Sarah Glinski taking on showrunner and EP duties.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 premieres Thursday, June 5, 2025 on Netflix.