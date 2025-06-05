Ginny & Georgia season 3 episode 4 recap: Georgia’s murder trial begins

We’re back! At the end of the last episode of Ginny & Georgia season 3, things seemed to be smoothing out. Ginny and Georgia were reconnecting, and Ginny shared a kiss with Marcus. But then there's that look Paul gives Georgia at the end of the third episode that left us uneasy. It’s clear something’s shifted. He knows something, and whatever it is, it could change everything. Now, let's move on to the fourth episode titled "The Bitch Is Back."

Major spoilers ahead from Ginny & Georgia season 3 episode 4!

Paul struggles with the information he knows about Georgia

The morning after the Wellsbury High spring dance, Paul heads out for work and spots Georgia in the garden. But something’s off. He’s noticeably distant, and Georgia picks up on it immediately. But she doesn't question him about it. She meets with her lawyer later and discusses jury selection for her upcoming trial. As Josh lists the types of jurors they want to avoid, Georgia listens carefully.

Later that day, Georgia and Ginny watch the City Council meeting on TV. Unfortunately, things don’t go as hoped. When Paul returns home, he tells Georgia that the townspeople have decided they don't trust him to make any decisions regarding Prop 38 so it’s going to a public vote. Georgia tries to comfort him, but he steps away from her.

We later find out that the information Nick shared with Paul was that Georgia might have been involved in the deaths of her first two husbands. That's why Paul has been so distant towards her. As he and Nick talk in his office, he receives a call from Georgia, who shares her plan. It's a plan that will not only benefit Paul but also her with her upcoming trial.

With Councilman David Mann pushing to bring big businesses into Wellsbury, Georgia proposes they host an event called “Lawnfest,” a celebration dedicated to supporting and spotlighting the town’s small businesses. She believes this event will show people that they have nothing to hide. In other words, it'll help Paul's political standing and help him rebuild trust within the community.

Lawnfest ends up being a success, and Georgia gains valuable insights into the town's residents. This will help her later during her trial, particularly when selecting the jury. Also during Lawnfest, Georgia and Joe finally get to talk. Joe opens up about how difficult it is to be around her, knowing that she's aware of his feelings yet continues to act like nothing's going on. In that moment, Georgia recognizes he needs space from her. Joe then leaves.

Marcus is spiraling

Ginny is over the moon after sharing a kiss with Marcus at the spring dance, but Marcus isn’t feeling the same high. He wakes up the next morning in the park and heads home, where Max has to cover for him with their parents. He's hungover. Later at school, Max tells MANG that Mr. Gitten’s classroom was vandalized during the dance.

When the principal begins investigating, Ginny is the first to be called into the office after Mr. Gitten accuses her of being involved. But then, Marcus walks in and takes the blame, confessing to the vandalism himself. He had gotten so drunk and trashed the classroom. As his punishment, the principal suspends him for a month.

Later that day, Marcus and Ginny talk in his room. He tells Ginny that he can't be with her because he doesn't love her. This hurts Ginny, who had been holding hope that they'd get back together after the kiss they shared. Even though she knows he's just saying mean things to push her away, there's nothing she can do about it, so she leaves. Max then comes into his room and they have a heart-to-heart conversation where Marcus explains how hard he's been trying to get better but he still feels like he’s drowning.

That's why he can't be with Ginny. He doesn't want to hurt her or drag her down with him. He admits that he cares about her deeply, but right now, he’s just not in a place where he can be the person she deserves. Ginny breaks down later with her mom about her and Marcus not getting back together.

Ginny goes on a date with Wolfe

Although Ginny still wants to be with Marcus, she makes the choice to move on since the feelings aren’t mutual, or at least, he’s not in a place to return them. Wolfe had previously asked her to get boba tea, so she decides to finally take him up on his offer. They have a good time on their outing, getting to know one another. Ginny even confesses that she has an ex-boyfriend whom she's still not quite over, but Wolfe doesn't get turned off by it.

Later at Lawnfest, Ginny shares with MANG and Bracia that she and Wolfe went out together. Everyone is surprised, since the last time they checked, she was still hung up on Marcus. Abby even asks if the date means Ginny is finally over Marcus. Ginny admits that she thinks she is, adding that she doesn’t really have a choice when the other person isn’t interested in being with her. Max tells Marcus about the date later, and Marcus pretends to be unhurt.

Trial day

After they slept together the night of Lawnfest, Georgia believes things have returned to normal with Paul, but she couldn’t be more mistaken. He doesn’t show up for jury selection at court. Later, she texts him, but he doesn’t respond. It becomes clear that he’s still struggling to move past everything, and their night together was just a momentary lapse in judgment for him. On trial day, he does show up in court, but he can barely even look at her. This concerns Georgia, but she doesn't have time to think about it.

Court is now officially in session. Both Georgia’s lawyer and the prosecutor deliver their opening statements to the jury. The prosecutor then requests permission from the judge to call their first witness. Enter Gabriel Cordova, who wastes no time making a strong impression.

He introduces himself as a private investigator hired to investigate Georgia and asserts that she has a history of criminal behavior, particularly involving murder. He labels her as dangerous and goes so far as to suggest that she may be a serial killer. Everyone in the courtroom stares at him in shock. Georgia looks nervous. The episode then ends.

Here are other things that happened in the fourth episode:

Abby and her mom find common ground. Her mom even signs her up for peer tutoring. This is where she gets to know Marcus's friend Tris better. It's clear something romantic could possibly be brewing between the two.

Austin vandalizes his classroom, hoping to get suspended so he can be at home with Georgia. However, things don't go his way and he's just given a warning.

Simone breaks up with Zion because she feels like he has a lot going on, and she suspects he may still have unresolved feelings for Georgia.

You can stream Ginny & Georgia season 3 on Netflix right now.