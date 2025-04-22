8 major questions we need answered in Ginny and Georgia season 3

June is looking to be a great month. You know why? It's because Ginny and Georgia season 3 is finally making its long-awaited debut on Netflix! It’s been more than two years since season 2 hit the platform, so fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment. Set for a June 5 release, we're getting closer and closer to the third season's release date.

But while we’re excited to dive back into the drama, romance, and chaos of Wellsbury, we’re also brimming with questions. The second season left us on an explosive and dramatic cliffhanger that completely changed the game for the Miller family. We're also curious about some of the other characters' storylines that were left hanging in the balance. With so many lives turned upside down, season 3 has a lot of explaining to do.

As we count down the days to the big premiere, here are eight burning questions we need answered in Ginny and Georgia season 3.

Spoilers from Ginny and Georgia season 2 ahead!

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in episode 301 of Ginny and Georgia | Netflix

1. What will happen to Georgia after her arrest?

In the season 2 finale, Georgia is arrested for the murder of Cynthia’s husband, Tom Fuller, at her wedding to Paul. While the audience knows Georgia killed Tom by smothering him with a pillow, the only witness to the crime is Austin and he didn't tell anyone. This leaves us questioning: What evidence did PI Cordova have to arrest Georgia with the murder? Based on the season 3 teaser trailer, it looks like we'll see Georgia on trial. But will she get off scot-free? We've seen Georgia get out of tricky situations in the past, but I don't know if her usual tactics will work this time.

2. How will Georgia's arrest affect her and Ginny's relationship?

Ginny and Georgia had finally begun to rebuild their bond in the second season, but Georgia’s arrest could jeopardize everything they worked through. Will the arrest pull them further apart, or will Ginny stand by her mother despite everything? In the season 3 teaser, Ginny is shown to be in attendance at Georgia's trial. Could this mean that Ginny is willing to stand by her mother, no matter the cost? Or could attending the trial be her way of seeking answers?

3. Will Georgia’s arrest leave lasting trauma on Austin?

As mentioned earlier, Austin actually witnessed Georgia kill Tom Fuller, but he kept silent about what he saw. Witnessing murder at any age can be a traumatic experience, but Austin being just 9 years old, makes the situation even more complicated. If you recall from a previous episode in season 2, Austin had shot his father Gil. So he has already experienced a level of trauma and fear that most children his age shouldn't have to endure. Now with Georgia's arrest, there's just no way that the emotional weight of these experiences will not have a lasting impact on Austin’s mental and emotional well-being. It will be interesting to see how this trauma affects his actions in season 3.

4. Are Ginny and Marcus really over for good?

At the end of season 2, Marcus ends things with Ginny, and the two agree to stay friends. Personally, I don’t think this is the end of the road for them. Maybe it’s the hopeless romantic in me, but the chemistry between Ginny and Marcus still feels very much alive. They’re endgame in my eyes. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Ginny explores a new romance in season 3 only to find herself drawn back to Marcus. And judging by the season 3 teaser trailer, where the two are seen leaning in for a kiss, it looks like their love story is far from over.

5. Will Paul stick by Georgia’s side, or distance himself to save his career?

In the latter half of Ginny & Georgia season 2, Georgia finally opens up to Paul about her criminal past. However, she conveniently leaves out the part where she’s committed murder. She also tells him that her ex, Gil, has been threatening her and plotting to blackmail her. Paul, completely smitten with Georgia, steps up to protect her. He confronts Gil directly, warning him to back off or risk being sent back to prison if he continues to harass Georgia and their family. Then, in the season 2 finale, Paul and Georgia get married before the police crash their wedding and arrest Georgia for murder.

Paul was able to accept Georgia's dark past, but being married to someone accused of murder is an entirely different story. As the town’s mayor, Paul’s public image and political career are now affected. The media attention alone could spark public outrage, and the townspeople may begin to question whether he's fit to lead while standing by a woman accused of such a serious crime. Will he choose to stand by Georgia, risking his career and reputation, or will he distance himself to protect his political future? Judging by the season 3 teaser trailer, it seems he's leaning toward the former, as he's seen visiting her in jail.

6. How will Cynthia handle the shocking truth behind Tom’s murder?

Cynthia and Georgia have had a very complicated relationship since the beginning of the series. However, they seemed to finally find some common ground in season 2 after Cynthia helped Georgia with her Gil issue. In a bizarre way to pay her back, Georgia decides to kill Cynthia's sick husband, thinking that she was helping her out since Tom was in a vegetative state with no quality of life and no hope of recovery. She thought she'd be easing Cynthia and her son's burden. However, her actions only led to her arrest.

I can't see Cynthia reacting kindly to this revelation, especially since her trust in Georgia was only just starting to build. Cynthia’s shock and devastation will likely turn to anger and betrayal as she grapples with the fact that Georgia not only took matters into her own hands but also robbed her of the opportunity to say goodbye to her husband in her own way. But who knows? Maybe Cynthia will find a way to process this and realize Georgia’s intentions, twisted as they may have been. One thing is sure: her relationship with Georgia will never be the same.

7. Will Gil try to use Georgia's arrest to gain custody of Austin?

After Paul threatened Gil that he'd find a way to send him back to prison if he continued to harass Georgia and their family or tried to gain custody of Austin, it seemed like Gil had finally backed off. However, now that Georgia has been arrested, there's a possibility that Gil might return, seeing this as his chance to get what he wants. With Georgia in legal trouble, Gil could try to take advantage of the situation, presenting himself as a more stable option for Austin.

8. Will Abby finally come clean about her eating disorder?

Abby has been quietly battling an eating disorder and body dysmorphia, keeping her struggles hidden from Ginny and the rest of MANG. At the end of season 2, it seemed like she was ready to open up to Norah, but her moment was interrupted by Jordan. Shortly after, Abby heads to a restroom and overhears Samantha vomiting in the toilet, suggesting that she, too, may be dealing with an eating disorder.

While Abby and Samantha aren’t close, could season 3 explore the possibility of them connecting over their shared struggles? Maybe this could lead to Abby finally finding the courage to open up to her friends, and more importantly, begin her journey toward healing and seeking the help she needs.

Hopefully, all of these questions will be answered in Ginny and Georgia season 3. The highly anticipated third season of the hit teen show is slated to make its way to Netflix on June 5.