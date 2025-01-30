We finally have the Ginny & Georgia season 3 release date (and first-look images too!)

Can you guess which popular Netflix show just got an official release date for its next season? Ginny & Georgia! It’s been a while since season 2 premiered, but soon, we’ll finally get to see what's next for our favorite mother-daughter duo in the long-awaited third installment.

Alright. Get your calendar ready to mark this date. Ginny & Georgia season 3 is scheduled to make its way to Netflix on Thursday, June 5, 2025! No, you don’t have to worry about a split season. While the total episode count is unknown at the moment, the complete third season is expected to drop on June 5.

Our guess is that we’re looking at about 10 episodes, which is the same number of episodes the first and second seasons had. However, there’s a chance Ginny & Georgia season 3 could have a shorter episode count. We’ve seen this happen recently with other popular Netflix shows such as Squid Game, The Recruit and XO Kitty with their latest seasons. Obviously, we wouldn’t want this to happen for Ginny & Georgia, but a shorter season is certainly a possibility.

When we last left off in the comedy-drama series, Georgia was being hauled off to jail after being arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller, Cynthia's husband. Yes, Georgia did actually kill him. Georgia thought she was doing the right thing by killing Tom. Cynthia had helped her deal with her abusive ex, Gil, and she wanted to repay her in some way. Tom was gravely ill, and Georgia somehow convinced herself that she would be easing his suffering, Cynthia's, and their son's by murdering him. And to make matters worse, her 9-year-old son Austin witnessed the whole thing! Georgia definitely isn't getting the Mother of the Year award!

In the brand-new third season, we're going to see Ginny and Georgia's relationship tested like no other. They had finally reached a more positive place by the end of season 2, but with Georgia's arrest, Ginny now has to figure out if she can continue to trust her mother or if the lies and betrayal are too much to handle.

Antonia Gentry returns as Ginny in the third season, while Brianne Howey returns as Georgia. Diesel La Torraca, Felix Mallard, Chelsea Clark, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack, Scott Porter, Katie Douglas, and many others also reprise their roles in the third installment.

Along with announcing the release date, Netflix released two new photos from the new season. One features Georgia behind bars, while the other shows Ginny and Austin at what appears to be a court hearing or a similar event. Check out the images below!

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller in episode 301 of Ginny and Georgia | Netflix

(L to R) Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 310 of Ginny and Georgia | Netflix

Georgia has gotten herself out of many bad situations in the past, but will she be able to get herself out of this one? I guess we'll have to wait until Ginny & Georgia season 3 is released to find out. The third season of the hit comedy-drama series is slated to drop on Netflix on June 5.