3 Ginny and Georgia season 3 updates you might have missed

With 2025 now here, the release of Ginny and Georgia season 3 on Netflix is getting closer! The highly anticipated third season is confirmed to be coming out sometime this year, and our excitement is through the roof. If only we could get that official release date announcement. Yes, we're looking at you, Netflix.

As we eagerly await the return of our favorite onscreen mother-daughter duo, there have been a few exciting updates about the new season, including the completion of production, new cast additions, and intriguing hints about the plot. Plus, there's even been an update on filming for the fourth season!

Don't worry! We're not going to keep this juicy information to ourselves. Below, we shared several key updates for Ginny and Georgia season 3 that you might have missed.

1. Production officially wrapped on Ginny and Georgia season 3 in fall 2024

Netflix renewed Ginny and Georgia for a third and fourth season back in May 2023, so why did it take so long for the filmmaking process to start for season 3? Well, it all had to do with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place in 2023. These strikes significantly delayed production by not allowing the writers to write the scripts for the new season and not allowing the actors to film. Fortunately, things eventually got resolved between the studios and the writers and actors, but that wasn't until later in the year. The cameras didn't actually start rolling on Ginny and Georgia season 3 until April 29, 2024, almost a year after its renewal. Filming took place in Toronto once again.

To commemorate that production had started, Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes look at the cast gathered together for their first table read.

HERE WE GO 💞 Ginny and Georgia Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/eq0tPL6li3 — Netflix (@netflix) April 29, 2024

Along with these photos came the confirmation of the actors who will be returning for the third installment:

Brianne Howey as Georgia

Antonia Gentry as Ginny

Diesel La Torraca as Austin

Nathan Mitchell as Zion

Dan Beirne as Nick

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Scott Porter as Paul

Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen

Karen LeBlanc as Lynette

Katie Douglas as Abby

Ben Caldwell as Young Gil

Tameka Griffiths as Bracia

Felix Mallard as Marcus

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Sara Waisglass as Maxine

Nikki Roumel as Young Georgia

On Sept. 13, 2024, the cast and crew officially wrapped filming. Three days later, Ginny and Georgia cast member Sara Waisglass took to Instagram to announce that she and the rest of the cast had finished shooting the third season. Wait. This may seem not very clear. Production did wrap on Sept. 13. Waisglass just waited a few days to share her post.

She wrote this in the caption to her post, "if you couldn’t tell, I love my coworkers. we’ve officially wrapped season three! Weeee! I don’t know how to describe how proud I am of the cast and crew this year without breaking some sort of NDA, so for now I will just say thank you for making this show what it is. you people are so effing brilliant and so ridiculously funny and I actually can’t believe I get to work with you all every year. I LOVE YA."

Antonia Gentry, who stars in one of the leading roles as Ginny Miller, spoke with Netflix during the last days of filming the third season and had this to say:

"It’s always bittersweet to finish up a season. I know we’re not even done yet, and we still have post-production and blah blah blah. But I just want to see what we’ve managed to create this season, and see if people love it.”

Brianne Howey, who plays Ginny's free-spirited mom, Georgia, also expressed how she felt about production wrapping.

"It’s so close, but there’s so much exciting stuff to do! We’re trying to take a lot of pictures, and I know in my heart that we have an amazing season ahead of us. Everyone’s worked so hard and the scripts are so good, and we’re just so proud.”

Wasn't there a change in showrunners?

Yes, there was. When Ginny and Georgia was renewed for a third and fourth season in May 2023, it was also announced that Sarah Glinski (Degrassi: The Next Generation) would be taking over showrunner duties for both seasons from Debra J. Fisher, who had been in charge of the first two seasons. While it's not exactly clear why the change was made, there had been a rumor swirling around that there were issues between Fisher and the show's creator, Sarah Lampert.

(L to R) Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 205 of Ginny and Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

2. There are two new cast members for the third season

Besides announcing that production had wrapped in September 2024, Netflix also revealed the two new cast members joining this season. They are Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna. Both will appear in recurring roles in the comedy-drama series. You might recognize Doran from his previous role as Cal Stone in the supernatural drama series Manifest. He will portray the character, Wolfe, in Ginny and Georgia season 3. Wolfe is one of Ginny's classmates in her poetry class. Netflix describes him as a "laid-back guy."

Then, we have Lamanna playing the role of Tris. Tris is good friends with Marcus and Silver. They're described as being really intelligent and enjoy skateboarding. Lamanna is known for their previous roles in TV shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Beacon 23.

Katelyn Wells, who joined the cast in season 2 as the character Silver, is also returning for the third season.

3. Ginny and Georgia cast and crew hint at what to expect in season 3

Although plot details for Ginny and Georgia season 3 remain under wraps, the cast and crew have been dropping hints to excite fans about what's to come.

Series creator Sarah Lampert previously stated in an interview with Netflix that season 3 will throw “new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges” at Ginny and Georgia. She also mentioned that the events of the season 2 finale, including Georgia's arrest for Tom's murder, will lay the groundwork for the show’s third season.

While promoting The Boys season 4, Ginny and Georgia star Nathan Mitchell teased fans in an interview with Screen Rant about what to expect in the comedy-drama series' third season.

"I wish I could tell you, I don't know what I'm allowed to say. What I can say is season 3 is going to be bonkers! I have some great tea that I'm not allowed to spill. But they're going to get whiplash from how much their heads are turning back and forth from surprise It's a great season that G&G has in store for everyone, and I can't wait for them to see it."

More recently, Ginny and Georgia cast member Brianne Howey discussed season 3 during an interview with People at the 2025 WWD Style Awards.

"I'm blown away that the writers are still able to show us completely new sides of each character, and that's what you're going to see in season three. You will see a lot of grit and hustle, but in an entirely new way. Georgia has to dig deeper into a part of herself we haven't seen yet. So, she has to use that grit in all new ways."

She even calls Georgia and Ginny's mother-daughter dynamic an "ever-changing relationship." She teases that fans will start to see "new similarities between them as well as enormous differences."

In a January 2025 interview with TODAY.com, Antonia Gentry hinted that the third season will be even "crazier," packed with more plot twists and drama. She even shared three words to describe the new season: "Surprising, heart-wrenching, and exciting."

When will Ginny and Georgia season 4 start filming?

There was speculation that Ginny and Georgia seasons 3 and 4 would be shot back to back, but that ended up not being the case. During his promotion run for The Boys season 4, Nathan Mitchell shared with Screen Rant that he and the rest of the cast would not be shooting season 4 right after wrapping season 3. Instead, he told the news outlet that they would take a break and start filming again for the fourth season in 2025. During this break, he'll be shooting The Boys season 5.

"We're going to take some time [after season 3.] Luckily, I think The Boys is going to start filming soon, but we will have wrapped up [Ginny & Georgia] season 3 by the time [we start The Boys season 5]. Then we'll take some time, and then next year, we'll get into it."

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more information on Ginny and Georgia season 3!