January is going to be a huge month for Netflix viewers when it comes to TV shows and here’s what’s coming!

Netflix was a bit quiet in December of 2024, but 2025 is kicking the new year off in a huge way! There are the returns of two of the streamer’s biggest spy thrillers, several international shows, and a couple of great TV shows hitting Netflix for the first time! Here’s a primer on the highlights for January that makes 2025 a must-watch for Netflix fans!

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 201 of The Night Agent. Cr. Siviroon Srisuwan/Netflix © 2024

The Night Agent Season 2 (January 23)

One of Netflix’s hottest hits is back in season 2 of The Night Agent. The season has Peter (Gabriel Basso) being trained to become a full Night Agent while Rose (Luciane Buchanan) tries to rebuild her life.

It’s not long before the pair are thrust back together against a deadly new conspiracy after a mole betrays Peter’s team. Unsure who they can trust, the pair are once again on the run, taking on mysterious enemies. With a more high-powered cast and bigger action, it should be a fantastic ride to make this show a bigger hit.

The Recruit. (L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Teo Yoo as Jang Kyun Kim in Episode 206 of The Recruit. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The Recruit Season 2 (January 30)

Just one week after The Night Agent, comes the second season of Netflix's other hot spy drama The Recruit. Picking up where Season 1 left off Owen (Noah Centineo) handles contact with Max being shot before being sent on a mission to North Korea. Once more in over his head and unable to trust anyone, Owen tries to navigate the dangers while exploring a threat inside the CIA as the cult spy thriller tries to build its audience.

Missing You (January 1)

Harlan Coben has an entire sub-category on Netflix, adapting his numerous books. Next up is Missing You, a five-episode adaptation of his novel. It centers around a detective (Rosalind Eleazar) who’s stunned to see her long-missing boyfriend’s face on a dating app. Her search for him leads to revelations about her father’s murder and a dangerous case. Like other Coben works, things get more complex as they go and should mark another fun adaptation of his works.

AMERICAN PRIMEVAL. (L to R) Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons, Taylor Kitsch as Isaac, Betty Gilpin as Sara Rowell and Preston Mota as Devin Rowell in Episode 102 of American Primeval. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

American Primeval (January 9)

Peter Berg wrote and created this dark and moody Western. The six-episode series explores the post-Civil War era as a group of settlers, ranchers, and criminals mingle with the Native Americans of the time. It looks like a darker ride into history that also examines how the Natives felt about these intruders on their land. Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin highlight the cast with this limited series promising to give a new spin on the Western epic.

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera & Action (January 7)

In the 1990s, Jerry Springer’s talk show transformed television, amping up the craziness of such shows and creating a new style influencing all of pop culture. This two-part documentary looks at how it came to be with interviews from producers, guests and archival footage of the late Springer himself. It will examine how the show latched onto its raunchy style, how much was faked, and the shocking secrets behind the scenes along with its legacy, good and bad. Even if you’ve never seen the show, this peek at the controversial truths should be a wild watch.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan - The Walking Dead: Dead City _ Season 1, Episode 6 - Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 & The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1 (January 13)

Hitting on the same day are two new Walking Dead spin-offs that both provide some terrific team-ups. In Dead City, the unlikely pairing of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) search for Maggie’s missing son. That leads them to New York City, showing how the Big Apple fared in the zombie takeover, the deadly gangs rampaging through the city, and if Maggie and Negan can get along with their own bad blood.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Image courtesy AMC

The Ones Who Live brings back the long-missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who’s been forced to work for the Civic Republic Military. His love, Michonne (Danai Gurira), is hunting for him, leading to a reunion as Rick learns of the darker plans of the CRM. It’s a good wrap-up to their tale while still offering TWD fans some terrific action and drama.

XO, Kitty. (L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Gia Kim as Yuri Han in episode 206 of XO, Kitty. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

XO, Kitty (January 16)

The second season of the hit teen drama follows Kitty (Anna Cathcart) as she continues her trip through Seoul to find love and find out more about her mother’s past. She’s also balancing her various relationships and we’ll see more of Yuri seeking her own love. Also, Noah Centineo pops in as his To All The Boys character, Peter, to provide a link to the movies and likely spark up a new season of this charming romance.

"Younger" Season 6 New York Premiere | Dimitrios Kambouris/GettyImages

Younger Seasons 1-7 (January 7)

Of the various older TV shows debuting on Netflix in January, Younger is the best bet. This TV Land show became a sleeper success thanks to its interesting premise. Broadway star Sutton Foster plays Liza, a 40ish divorcee who passes herself as being in her 20s to land a job at a magazine. As she tries to maintain the lie, she gets into some intriguing friendships and romances with people who don’t know her true age. Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar highlight the supporting cast with some great comedy, and its seven-season run makes it a perfect Netflix binge.

Full list of shows coming to Netflix in the new year

January 1:

Missing You

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Bernie Mac Show

Bandidos Season 2

January 3:

Love Is Blind: Germany

Selling the City

January 5:

When the Star Gossip

January 7:

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera & Action

The Breakthrough Season 1

Younger Seasons 1-7

January 8:

Dubai Bling Season 3

Fake Profile Season 2

Hound’s Hill Season 1

I Am a Killer Season 6

Subteran Season 1

January 9:

American Primeval (Limited Series)

Asura (Season 1)

I Am Ilary (Season 1)

The Upshaws (Part 6)

January 10:

Alpha Males Season 3

Black Warrant Season 1

January 11:

Baban Baban Ban Vampire Season 1

Sakamoto Days Season 1

January 12:

Chef & My Fridge

January 13:

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1

January 14:

Single’s Inferno Season 1

January 15:

Krapaopolis Season 1

Public Disorder Season 1

January 16:

Castlevania: Nocturne

XO, Kitty Season 2

January 17:

Young, Famous & African Season 3

January 22:

W.A.G.’s To Riches Season 1

January 23:

NCIS Seasons 1-5

The Night Agent Season 2

January 30:

The Recruit Season 2

Mo Season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

January 31:

The Snow Girl Season 2