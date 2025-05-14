Ginny and Georgia season 3: Mother and daughter finally need to see eye to eye

Ginny and Georgia are a mother and daughter truly like no other. It's definitely an understatement to say that the two have been through many ups and downs together, and more is coming when Ginny and Georgia season 3 premieres Thursday, June 5, 2025 on Netflix. High school is hard enough, without adding Georgia's huge personality to a small town where everyone knows everyone. It's not easy being her daughter.

So Ginny has had a difficult time. Georgia isn't necessarily always the most understanding, though she tries her best. But she's done a lot to get herself, Ginny, and Austin to where they are now and has endured a lot of hardship and pain. Of course Ginny doesn't know everything about her mother's past, in turn not. understanding her completely either. That's why I think the third season is the best opportunity for these two to finally get on the same page, and I need them to start seeing eye to eye.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 205 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Marni Grossman/Netflix © 2022

Ginny & Georgia season 3 can build strong relationship for mother and daughter

Even though there's so much love there, the two are disconnected a bit as well. They don't completely understand each other, the challenges each are going through, and the hardships Georgia has faced to give her kids a good life as best she can. Yes, she's had to lie and trick at times. Though it's a harsh world that has never been nice to her. Georgia will do anything for her kids, there's no doubt about it.

Ginny also has her own troubles, and she finally opened up to her mom about some of the mental health struggles she's going through in season 2. It was such a heartbreakingly beautiful moment to see. Georgia starts it off a bit the wrong way barging into her daughter's room, but then she gets there. And that's what we need to see more of in Ginny and Georgia season 3.

Both have been unfair to each other at times. Though at the end of it all, there's so much love. It's clear Ginny is finally going to see that and support her mom in the upcoming third season based on the trailer. Though with the trial and everything that may come out, will she see her mother for who she is and still accept her? I'm not going in not expecting some drama between the two. It's a hard time for the whole family.

But through it all and by the end, I'm hoping they'll finally be able to see eye to eye and start building an even stronger relationship. I think it's definitely, it's just going to require some openness on both their parts. We believe in them, and it would be a wonderful storyline to also continue in the already confirmed season 4 as well.

Ginny and Georgia season 3 premieres Thursday, June 5, 2025 on Netflix.