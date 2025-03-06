The Golden Girls meets Will & Grace in hilarious full trailer for Hulu's Mid-Century Modern

A new group of fabulous friends are moving into our watch lists, and we're welcoming all of the laughter and good times with open arms. After revealing the release date for Friday, March 28, pleasantly sooner than we expected, Hulu has also now dropped the official full trailer for the highly anticipated new sitcom Mid-Century Modern, and it's absolutely hilarious.

The multi-cam sitcom comes from creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the creators of NBC's beloved fan-favorite sitcom Will & Grace, executive producer Ryan Murphy, who requires no introduction given his myriad small-screen successes. Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, and Nathan Lee Graham star as three gay men "of a certain age" who decide to move in together in Palm Springs.

Mid-Century Modern's trailer introduces its three key characters: Bunny Schneiderman (Lane), Jerry Frank (Bomer), and Arthur Broussard (Graham), as well as Bunny's mother Sybil (Linda Lavin). In the trailer, the trio tackles all of life's ups and downs together, whether it's reentering the dating scene later in life, navigating grief, or interviewing a housekeeper by having him do pushups.

"This friendship is my love story," Bunny tearfully says to his best friends, and that's warning enough that not only will Mid-Century Modern constantly hit us in the funny bone, but it will also hit us right in the feels. That's to be expected since the series wrote in Lavin's unexpected death. Additionally, the trailer previews guest stars like Pamela Adlon, Zane Phillips, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Richard Kind.

Watch the full official trailer in the video below!

If the premise didn't already give us The Golden Girls and Will & Grace vibes, then the trailer will certainly make all of us fans of both of those shows super excited. Mid-Century Modern isn't trying to be either show, rather paying homage, but the comparisons, especially to The Golden Girls, are inevitable. Graham recently told Queerty that "it's nice to be compared to something you truly love."

Of course, the series comes from the creators of Will & Grace, so Mid-Century Modern will be sharing the same biting sense of humor that had Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen at each other's throats as a dysfunctionally loving chosen family unit for 11 seasons. The same can be said about Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia, who are references points for Bunny, Jerry, and Arthur.

It's been a minute since a network or streamer has released a show quite like this. Most multi-cam sitcoms these days are about families, like ABC's Shifting Gears and The Conners, CBS' The Neighborhood and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and Netflix's The Upshaws and upcoming Leanne Morgan sitcom. Few feature mostly queer leads, and older ones at that!

Multi-cam sitcoms might not be totally in fashion today, but they are still an important part of comedy television and always have been. If you're on the fence about checking out shows with canned laughter, watch the trailer for Hulu's new series and give it a chance. Thankfully, we don't have to wait for weekly drops. Mid-Century Modern releases its entire 10-episode first season on March 28.

Take a look at the official key art poster for the series below!

Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, and Nathan Lee Graham in Mid-Century Modern on Hulu | Courtesy of Hulu

Mid-Century Modern premieres on Friday, March 28 on Hulu.