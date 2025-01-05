Golden Globes 2025 airs tonight! Where to stream all the nominated series

The big day we've all been waiting on has finally arrived! The 2025 Golden Globes will be airing live tonight on CBS, and all of Hollywood's brightest stars, directors, producers, and creators will be in attendance. Who will walk away with the coveted awards, and who will go home empty-handed? You'll have to tune in to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony to find out!

The Golden Globes is an award ceremony that celebrates exceptional talent and creativity in film and television. This year, movies such as The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two, Challengers, Wicked, The Substance and Emilia Pérez were among the nominees. Numerous outstanding TV shows, such as The Day of the Jackal, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary, Nobody Wants This, The Bear and many others, also secured nominations.

Since there's still a lot of time left before the 2025 Golden Globes takes place, it’s a great opportunity to watch some of the TV shows that have been nominated for awards. Don't worry! We've listed each nominated show and where you can stream them right below.

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL -- Episode 104 -- Pictured: Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal | Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

The Day of the Jackal

Where to stream: Peacock

In Day of the Jackal, Eddie Redmayne stars as a highly skilled assassin known as the Jackal. While working on a new mission, the Jackal finds himself involved in a game of cat-and-mouse all across Europe with a relentless MI6 agent hellbent on hunting him down. Lashana Lynch stars opposite Redmayne as the British intelligence officer who is determined to capture him. The spy thriller is confirmed to return with a second season.

Squid Game season 2 Production Still | No Ju-han/Netflix

Squid Game

Where to stream: Netflix

Squid Game centers around a group of financially struggling individuals who are invited to participate in a mysterious, high-stakes competition to win a hefty grand prize. However, the stakes are deadly, and a player will be killed if they lose one of the games. Squid Game season 2 was released in December 2024, and it's performing well so far. A third and final season will be released in 2025.

(L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 107 of Nobody Wants This | Adam Rose/Netflix

Nobody Wants This

Where to stream: Netflix

Nobody Wants This was one of the best romantic comedy series of 2024. It explores the surprising romantic bond between an unconventional American rabbi and an agnostic woman who, along with her sister, co-hosts a podcast about sex and relationships. Kristen Bell stars as the agnostic sex podcaster, while Adam Brody plays the newly single rabbi. Netflix renewed the rom-com series for a second season back in October 2024.

Jean Smart and Hannah Eindbinder star in Hacks season 2 for Max | Karen Ballard/Max

Hacks

Where to stream: Max

Hacks won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2022 and is currently nominated for the same award this time around. We can't wait to find out if the show wins again! This Emmy Award-winning dark comedy series follows the developing dynamic between a well-known stand-up comedian and the young, struggling comedy writer sent to work for her. Jean Smart plays the role of the legendary comic, and Hannah Einbinder stars as the struggling comedy writer. A Hacks season 4 is in the works.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - "Volunteers" - Ava announces the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out at Abbott; however, when they arrive, things don't go as planned | Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

Where to stream: Hulu

Whenever you need a good laugh, all you need to do is watch an episode of Abbott Elementary, and you'll be good to go! It's a comedy sitcom following the everyday lives of the staff at a fictional, predominantly Black, underfunded public school in Philadelphia. Quinta Brunson created the series and stars in it as well. Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, and many other talented actors are also in the cast.

Here are the rest of the 2025 Golden Globe-nominated shows and where to stream them:

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Bear (Hulu)

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

The 2025 Golden Globes is set to air live on CBS on Jan. 5 at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. You can also stream the award ceremony live on Paramount+ if you have the Showtime add-on.