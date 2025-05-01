A Good American Family season 2 does have more story to tell, but that's not what we need

The full season of Good American Family is now streaming on Hulu, and we're still left reeling at the injustice Natalia Grace faces in court. The finale does end on a bit of a justice-filled note, if you can call it that. Or at least as close to justice as you can get in those circumstances. Though anyone who knows the real-life story knows that's not where Natalia's tale ends. So is there a possibility for a season 2?

At the time of this writing, Hulu has not renewed or cancelled the drama so we don't know if there will be a Good American Family season 2. The writers did tell a very specific story, and a specific part of the true story in the first season. With that being said, the creative team themselves may want to leave it there and not necessarily continue telling more.

In speaking with TV Insider, co-showrunner Katie Robbins shared her thoughts on a potential second season. Here's what she told the outlet:

"This series ends very specifically where it does, at the end of that trial, when there is empirical, scientific fact [available about] Natalia’s age, and having that not change anything in the court of law... I think that to do an additional story here, there would need to be a reason, something to say with it. And never say never, but that would be the thing: 'Why tell it?'"

GOOD AMERICAN FAMILY - “Blood on Her Hands” - With the world watching, Natalia and the Barnetts face off in the court of law and the court of public opinion. (Disney/Ser Baffo) JEROD HAYNES, IMOGEN FAITH REID, SALONE AVERY-MEADOWS, CHRISTINA HENDRICKS

In real life, Natalia ends up having trouble with the Mans family as well and complications arise there. They're featured in a good amount of episodes in the series, but the true focus is Natalia vs. the Barnetts and the years-long struggle there. Now could a Good American Family season 2 work and continue her story? Yes, it's possible. There's more there. But as Robbins asks, why tell it?

It sounds like the showrunner doesn't want to produce more of the series just for the sake of the drama and fascination it comes with. There has to be a purpose and direction, as well as concrete evidence of certain elements claimed. And as a viewer, I appreciate that and it definitely makes sense to me.

Kristine and Michael definitely didn't get the justice they deserve, especially Kristine. She proves to be a master manipulator, but it all comes back to not work in her favor in the end. Though the two didn't serve any prison time, Michael is left reeling with the guilt of going along with Kristine and believing her. And Kristine has lost her only friend, has no money, and even her favorite son Jacob is starting to distance himself from her.

So while a season 2 would definitely work, focusing on Natalia and the Mans' this time, I think where the Hulu drama has currently landed is good and satisfying enough as a viewer. Good American Family should just stick to the one season as it keeps the vision of the story clear.

Good American Family is now streaming on Hulu.