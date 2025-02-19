Child or adult? Good American Family trailer explores what could be the terrifying truth

We're about to see Ellen Pompeo in a way we haven't seen her before in television, and that definitely has me so excited for the actress' upcoming new series, Good American Family, on Hulu! I also never knew I needed Pompeo and The Morning Show's Mark Duplass to appear onscreen together. They are going to bring all the drama, I can already tell from the newly released trailer!

The show is actually coming really soon, there's not much more time to wait. Good American Family premieres Wednesday, March 19, 2025 with the first two episodes on Hulu. Following premiere day, you can expect to see one new installment of the 8-episode series released until the finale on April 30. Before we get into more details on what you can expect to see, go ahead and click play to watch the trailer below!

The drama is based on the true story of married couple Kristine (Pompeo) and Michael (Duplass) who have three biological sons and decide to adopt 7-year-old Natalia Grace from Ukraine who has dwarfism. It seems like they're getting everything they've wanted and are the perfect family. But things take a turn, as revealed in the trailer, when Kristine and Michael start to believe she might not actually be a child.

Created by Katie Robbins, the creatives behind the show wanted to make sure they told the story from multiple points of view. Because even though this is based on a true story, no one could really know the truth of went on in the home. The real-life Kristine and Michael claim Natalia was actually an adult at that time. But she, and DNA tests show, she really was a child at the time of her adoption.

Courtesy: Hulu

But as mentioned at least in terms of the Good American Family tale, it looks like Natalia might not be telling the truth. I'm interested to see whether the series will give us a definitive answer by the end, and perhaps Natalia will be lying. Or is it the other way around? There's even a chance that the show will keep things up in the air of sorts too.

The trailer also seems to hint that perhaps Kristine and Michael have different beliefs. Might this tear them apart? There's so much to explore! The drama also stars Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O’Hara.

Good American Family premieres Wednesday, March 19, 2025 with the first two episodes on Hulu.