5 good shows like Veep

There's no denying that Selina Meyer is among television's best worst characters of all time. You're rooting for her, but she's kind of awful... but then she's funny and somewhat well-meaning... but then she does something unforgivable. It's all within the ethos of Veep, one of TV's greatest comedies.

As a self-centered and power hungry (whether she would admit it or not) politician, Selina's savage in her quest to become the first woman elected President of the United States. Each season of HBO's Emmy Award-winning comedy series starring the brilliant Julia Louis-Dreyfus charts Selina's ups, downs, and inevitable even worse downs as she does whatever it takes to achieve her goals.

Following its run on HBO between 2012 and 2019, fans continue to rewatch Veep over and over. No one could have known how true to life some of its more outlandishly hilarious plots would become. But after watching Veep for the hundredth time, what other shows should be on your watch list?

We're sharing five woman-led shows with similar themes and humor, all centered on well-intentioned leaders wading through troubled waters and dealing with disaster, beginning below with Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Recreation

PARKS AND RECREATION -- Pictured: "Parks and Recreation" keyart -- (Photo by: NBC)

If Selina Meyer is one of television best worst characters, then Leslie Knope is one of television's best best characters. No one wants to do good more than Leslie Knope. Whereas Selina's political aspirations are driven by the intrinsic desire to achieve notoriety, Leslie's are driven by her selfless want to help better her community and, eventually, the world.

However, like Selina, Leslie happens to be surrounded by an eccentric crew of coworkers who have varying capabilities and are either helping or hurting her mission. Parks and Recreation has an equally hilarious ensemble as Veep, as well as some similarly cutting humor (but not nearly as graphic). It's also wrapped up in politics, though on a smaller, bureaucratic level.

Give Parks and Recreation a binge-watch for the first time (the first time?!) or for the millionth time on Peacock, where all seven seasons and 126 episodes are available to stream.

American Auto

You probably don't remember the short-lived NBC comedy series American Auto, and that's at no fault of your own. If you didn't happen to watch the series when it aired for two seasons between December 2021 and April 2023, it's likely because the show didn't really get the push it deserved and was awkwardly scheduled. But the fact that it ended after two season isn't indicative of its quality.

American Auto takes place at the Payne Motors headquarters as Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer) takes over as CEO in spite of having exactly zero knowledge about cars. She and her team quickly bond as they work together to solve problems — many of them they have created for themselves. It's simply hilarious, with Gasteyer giving a career-best performance leading an excellent ensemble.

Both seasons of American Auto, which only consists of 23 total episodes, are currently streaming on Peacock. Veep fans will love comedic similarities between Katherine and Selina.

Hacks

Hacks season 3 on Max | Courtesy of Max

Believe all of the hype about Hacks because, yes, it's really that good! The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder is hands-down the best comedy series on television — and it's neck and neck with ABC's Abbott Elementary (which is also on this list, but more on that amazing series later).

Hacks follows the career of legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), who hires you writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) to help revamp and refocus her act for a new era. It's so sharp in its insights on age, celebrity, women, and the state of comedy, a series as smart and biting as Veep. And there's no doubt Deborah's definitely the kind of celebrity who endorsed, campaigned, and voted for Selina.

Watch the first three seasons of Hacks now on Max to catch up before the highly anticipated fourth season makes its premiere later this year!

The Diplomat

The Diplomat. Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 205 of The Diplomat | Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2024

Unlike the rest of the shows featured on this list, The Diplomat isn't a half-hour comedy. It's an hourlong drama, but there are unmistakable instances of comedy within the hit Netflix series. As Kate Wyler attempts to keep the peace (literally!), she's faced with so many obstacles. No matter how much good she tries to do, there's always a downside ready to keep her on her toes.

Obviously, Veep and The Diplomat are similar in the sense that they are both centered in politics. But there's also the "whatever could go wrong, will go wrong" aspects of both series that fans will find familiar. Selina and Kate stay on the defense and are ready to fight when the chips are down. For some edge-of-your-seat thrills and light laughs, watch The Diplomat on Netflix!

The Diplomat streams exclusively on Netflix with two seasons currently available to stream and the third season in production and on the way.

Abbott Elementary

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - JANELLE JAMES, SHERYL LEE RALPH, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, QUINTA BRUNSON, CHRIS PERFETTI, LISA ANN WALTER | (Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

On paper, Veep and Abbott Elementary couldn't be more different. One series takes place in the morally murky world of American politics while the other takes place in the happy-go-lucky halls of an inner city public elementary school. But the thematic basis of giving your all to achieving a goal and falling humorously short is something that both of the shows' characters can relate to.

Janine Teagues and Selina Meyer wouldn't get along, but you could definitely see how these shows could exist in the same universe. If the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang can stop by the school to volunteer, there's a world in which Selina Meyer makes an ill-fated appearance. Abbott's humor is much less crude and much more hopeful, but if you love Veep, you will get your laughs here, too.

Abbott Elementary airs new episodes Wednesdays on ABC and streams next day on Hulu (or Disney+ with the bundle). The series is also available to stream on Max.