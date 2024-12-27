2024 was honestly a great year for television, that brought us many great new shows as well as the return of others. Each of us have a genre that we're a fan of. When it comes to comedy, there was a bit of a shortage of those in terms of it being a straight up sitcom that's not a comedy-drama. However, that doesn't mean some of these shows weren't as enjoyable. Here's 5 best comedy shows from 2024 that brought the laughs (and some drama too!).

Hacks season 3 on HBO/Max

This show may have more dramatic moments, but it definitely features some great lighthearted ones too. It is billed a comedy-drama after all. These genres are some of my favorites because you can deal with deep storylines, but also keep a lightheartedness feel to the series. And Hacks on HBO/Max, especially season 3, did that so well. Actresses Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bounce energy off each other so well despite their characters' complicated relationship, which is one of the reasons this show is so good.

We Are Lady Parts season 2 on Peacock

We Are Lady Parts season 2 arrived in May 2024, and it was a very highly-anticipated return. I enjoyed this season a lot, and it was just what I needed when I was in the mood for a feel-good series. The main characters are funny and sarcastic in the best way possible. And the music in the show helps elevate it as well. While the girls are serious about their band and music, they also know how to have fun doing it. And we have a good time watching!

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Shrinking season 2 on Apple TV+

Shrinking on Apple TV+ does such a great job of tackling the themes of grief and portraying it in a realistic way, but also putting in funny moments with its very colorful characters. I mean in season 2 episode 9 when Jimmy was choking and the guy Alice may start dating, Dylan, saves him was hilarious. And there's so many other great scenes like that. Jason Segel portrays Jimmy so well, both the dramatic side and the comedic one as well.

Based on a True Story season 2 on Peacock

Kaley Cuoco has been one of my favorite actresses for years, and so you'll catch me watching anything she's in. This year, Based on a True Story season 2 on Peacock came along and it was worth the ride! Sure, it's a show about this couple getting their lives entangled with a serial killer. But it's also a comedy as well. The way certain characters react to things, the little quips and one-liners, and the overall feel of the show gives you a nice element of murder mystery plus comedy. And the two meet in the middle quite nicely.

Abbott Elementary season 4 on Hulu

Due to Abbott Elementary originally being on a broadcast network, ABC, then streaming on Hulu the next day, that does mean that episodes of season 4 will be going through to the new year. So we're not done just yet! The winter finale aired on Dec. 4, and the season returns on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Plus, that midseason premiere is going to be the long-awaited Abbott Elementary / It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode! Another favorite comedy series of ours.

But anyway, do we really need to explain this one? Each character was perfectly cast and brings a uniquely comedic element, the fact that the sitcom acknowledges the cameras filming them, and the writing of the show overall truly make this a comedic gem. Honestly. Where would we be without Abbott in our lives?