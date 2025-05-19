Netflix shares the Grey's Anatomy news fans have been waiting for

Even though Grey's Anatomy fans are most likely still reeling from the season 21 finale, which aired on ABC on May 15, there are plenty of other fans who are about to get the news they have been looking forward to for months. If you're not a week-to-week watcher of Grey's Anatomy on either ABC or Hulu, then you're probably someone who streams the show on Netflix. Well, season 21 now has a streaming release date for Netflix, and it's just a few weeks away!

According to the show's official page on Netflix, Grey's Anatomy season 21 comes to Netflix on Saturday, June 14. What could be better than spending your weekend binge-watching the latest season of Grey's with your friends? There's definitely a number of devoted fans who will be tuning in as soon as the episodes drop at midnight PT to catch up with their Grey Sloan Memorial friends, foes, and newbies. The series has undergone a lot of changes over the years.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 features only 18 episodes, which is still significantly more episodes than the new normal of six to 10 episodes that has become popular on streaming. Because it's a smaller episode count than past seasons, it's totally possible to binge-watching the complete 21st season within the same weekend that it's released. What's summer for if not to stay up late on the weekend watching as many episodes of your favorite shows as you can?

GREY’S ANATOMY - HARRY SHUM JR., ANTHONY HILL, KIM RAVER, JASON GEORGE | Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Grey's Anatomy season 21 sets Netflix streaming release date

The arrival of the most recent season of Grey's Anatomy comes a few days before fellow TGIT lineup mate Scandal makes its triumphant return to Netflix. The streamer announced on May 19 that the Kerry Washington political thriller brings all seven of its drama-filled seasons back to the streamer on Tuesday, June 17. If only How to Get Away with Murder was still available to stream on Netflix, then the ultimate peak-era TGIT lineup would be intact for the ultimate binge night this summer.

Of course, once you finish watching Grey's Anatomy season 21 on Netflix, you can keep your watch list ready next summer for season 22. ABC already confirmed that the medical drama will be back this fall with a brand-new season. Following its inevitable season finale in May 2026, season 22 should begin streaming on Netflix in June 2026, as new seasons arrive on the streaming service 30 days after the televised finale. Keep a weekend open next June for your next catch-up appointment.

Without giving away any spoilers from the season 21 finale, there were a number of characters whose fates were left hanging in the balance after a fire broke out in the hospital. The cliffhanger will keep viewers guessing all summer as to what happens next and who we'll be seeing back in the operating room come season 22. The exact number of episodes in season 22 has yet to be revealed, as does Ellen Pompeo's commitment to the next season. But we can always expect Meredith to make a handful of appearances each season. It's not Grey's without Meredith!

Stream Grey's Anatomy on Hulu and Netflix.