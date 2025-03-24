3 gripping crime drama series like Long Bright River you might have missed

Since its release on March 13, 2025, Long Bright River has been one of the most popular shows Peacock. Based on the book of the same name by Liz Moore, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Amanda Seyfried stars as police officer Mickey Fitzpatrick, who patrols her hometown neighborhood in Philadelphia. Suddenly, she finds herself unraveling a mystery.

Not only does she look out for the young female sex workers in her neighborhood, but she also keeps an eye on her estranged sister Kacey. As more and more of the women turn up dead under suspicious circumstances, she worries when she can't locate Kacey. As Mickey pieces the puzzle together, it's a thrilling yet heartbreaking ride until the final reveal.

Because Long Bright River has been designated as a limited series, there's unlikely to be a season 2. But that doesn't mean there aren't more gripping mystery and thriller series out there that don't pack the same punch. If you're looking for more crime drama series that are similar to Long Bright River after finishing your binge-watch, we're sharing three great picks.

Adolescence

Adolescence. (L to R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, in Adolescence | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

The biggest show on Netflix right now is the four-episode limited series Adolescence, which continues to take the top spot on the streamer's top 10 since its debut on the same day as Long Bright River. The series, which was filmed in one take, centers on a 13-year-old boy who was accused of killing a classmate. There's a reason it's been one of the most talked about shows of the year so far and it's because of the innovative storytelling as well as the captivating performances. If there's anyone left who hasn't binged the series yet, consider this your sign to start watching.

Seasons: 1

Created By: Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham

Cast: Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, Amélie Pease

Watch On: Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Ray Donovan

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan in RAY DONOVAN, "You'll Never Walk Alone" | Photo Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/SHOWTIME

Obviously, when you finish a series, your instinct is to watch another series starring the same actors. While you could watch Seyfried in her Emmy-winning role in Hulu's The Dropout or in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, you can also catch her costar Dash Mihok in all seven seasons of Showtime's crime drama Ray Donovan. The series stars Liev Schreiber as the titular character, who's a professional fixer who helps keep his clients out of criminal danger by using bribery, payoffs, crime scene cleanup, and what have you. The series produced 78 episodes and later returned for a movie in 2022.

Seasons: 7

Created By: Ann Biderman

Cast: Liev Schreiber, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Steven Bauer, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Devon Bagby, Jon Voight, Susan Sarandon, Graham Rogers

Watch On: Paramount+ with Showtime

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown Season 1, Episode 5 | Photograph by Michele K. Short/HBO

Perhaps the closest in both storytelling and genre, Long Bright River and HBO's limited series Mare of Easttown share a lot of similarities. For starters, they are both crime drama miniseries set in Philadelphia that features a woman leading the investigation of missing girls. With that being said, it's the perfect followup to the Peacock hit if you somehow missed it the first time around. Mare of Easttown premiered in 2021 and won three Emmy Awards for the performances of Kate Winslet, Evan Peters, and Julianne Nicholson. There's only seven episodes, so what are you waiting for?

Seasons: 1

Created By: Brad Ingelsby

Cast: Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, David Denman, Neal Huff, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, John Douglas Thompson, Joe Tippett, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, James McArdie

Watch On: Max

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Read more about Long Bright River in our full episodic recaps: