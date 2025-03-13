Adolescence on Netflix is only four episodes, here's why a season 2 is unlikely

I honestly wasn't expecting Adolescence on Netflix to effect me as much as it has. But really, the show deserves all the praise it's currently getting from critics! It's a true standout that brings all the emotion and makes us think about the struggle of teens today, themes of masculinity, and what could happen to a normal and overall happy family. With the show only being four episodes and the ending not completely tied up in a way, you might be wondering about what comes next.

Well, I really think an Adolescence season 2 is unlikely to happen. Netflix hasn't made any official announcements. Though from the start, the show was billed as a miniseries. And while other dramas that are limited series' may get two or even three seasons, I think the creatives have told the story they wanted to tell. As co-creator and Eddie Miller actor Stephen Graham tells Tudum, the British drama started in Jamie's room and ended in Jamie's room.

Adolescence. (L to R) Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Ben Blackall/Netflix © 2024

It's true investigators don't recover the murder weapon, and Jamie's full court hearings aren't shown. But they're not needed. We know he did it with the video evidence. And the fact that in the final episode he says he's going to plead guilty, everything has kind of come full circle in a tragic way. This whole time, Jamie has been in denial of what he's done. But with him now wanting to plead guilty, he's accepting his actions.

As for the Miller family, it's explored why they don't want to move, the parents talk out perhaps any mistakes they may have made, but continue to support their son as he deals with the consequences of what he's done. One thing I feel like is missing a bit that I would have wanted to see is an episode in the courtroom. Plus, how long is he getting sentenced for? Will he remain at the mental health facility the whole time?

Even still, the crime drama on Netflix is a true success that gets you to your core, and I think leaving it the way it is now is what will keep it on that high pedestal. I really don't think an Adolescence season 2 is necessary. The story was always about what could lead to a young boy to commit murder, what sort of support or lack thereof did he have, and the effects of all this on his family. And all of that has been explored in a great way. So let's leave greatness where it's at!

Adolescence is now streaming on Netflix.