5 gripping mystery shows like School Spirits to binge-watch

It's officially 2025, and we can’t wait to welcome back all of our favorite shows! One show we're especially excited to see return with a brand new season is the supernatural mystery drama School Spirits. The long-awaited second season is set to be released on Paramount+ sometime early this year.

After the shocking reveal of Maddie's fate at the end of the first season, we're really looking forward to diving back into the story in School Spirits season 2. Season 1 follows Maddie Nears, a teen girl who ends up trapped in the afterlife after mysteriously dying at her high school. Throughout the first season, we watch as Maddie tries to uncover the truth behind her death with the help of other spirits trapped at the school.

In season 2, the story picks up right where the first season left off. Maddie is still stuck in the afterlife, but now she knows what really happened to her. She's determined to reclaim her stolen life and enlists the help of both her living and spirit friends to make it happen.

While it's good news that the second season will be released in early 2025, we still don't have an exact release date. Early 2025 could mean we won't get to see School Spirits season 2 until March, which feels like a long wait. So, what can we do in the meantime? Check out shows similar to the mystery series! Don't worry. We shared a good list below of five shows like School Spirits.

Lexi Underwood and Sadie Stanley in Cruel Summer season 2 | Freeform/Justine Yeung

Cruel Summer

Cruel Summer is a mystery thriller anthology series that consists of two seasons, which can both be streamed on Hulu. Each season takes place over multiple timelines and features a new cast of characters and a new plot. The first season is set between 1993 and 1995 and follows two teenage girls whose lives become intertwined after one of them goes missing and the other suddenly becomes popular.

Cruel Summer season 2 takes place between the years 1999 and 2000 and follows the complicated friendship of two teen girls who start off as really good friends until they both fall for the same guy.

Pictured: (L-R) Chibuikem Uche as Cooper, Cooper van Grootel as Nate, Marianly Tejada as Bronwyn, Annalisa Cochrane as Addy, and Jess McLeod as Janae in One of Us is Lying season 2 | Matt Groesch/Peacock

One of Us Is Lying

Based on the 2017 bestselling book of the same name by Karen M. McManus, One of Us Is Lying centers around five high school students who all end up in detention together. When one of them suddenly dies under suspicious circumstances, an investigation is opened, and the other four students become the prime suspects. This teen drama mystery series has two seasons. You can stream them both on Peacock.

L-R: Silvana Estifanos as Teen Britt, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty in Yellowjackets season 3 | Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with Showtime

Yellowjackets

Like Cruel Summer, Yellowjackets takes place over multiple timelines. In 1996, a high school female soccer team travels with their coach to a national tournament when their plane suddenly crashes deep within the wilderness. With little to no chance of being rescued, the team must do everything they can to survive, even resort to cannibalism.

In 2021, aka the present timeline, the surviving team members are no longer stuck in the wilderness and are now adults trying their best to forget what they experienced. But they find themselves unable to escape the past and must confront the traumatic experiences that have haunted them for years.

The first two seasons of the mystery thriller series can be streamed on Paramount+ if you have the Showtime add-on. A third season is slated to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on Feb. 14, 2025.

Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi and Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder | Netflix

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is another show based on a popular book. It's based on Holly Jackson's 2019 novel of the same name. The mystery thriller series stars Emma Myers as 17-year-old Pip Fitz-Amobi, a true crime fanatic who sets out to solve a murder mystery from five years ago in her town. The show has only one season so far, which can be streamed on Netflix. A second season is being worked on.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School | Max

Pretty Little Liars reboot series

The Pretty Little Liars franchise made a return in 2022 with a dark, new take in its reboot series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Set in a different town from Rosewood, the show revolves around a new group of teen girls who find themselves the targets of a mysterious figure named "A." The second season, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, saw the same teen girls terrorized by a new threat who could be potentially linked to their original tormentor. Both seasons are available to stream on Max.