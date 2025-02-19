5 gripping shows like From you need to binge-watch next

After an incredible third installment, the hit sci-fi horror series From was renewed for a 10-episode fourth season in November 2024, and fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since. Everyone wants to know what new horrors await the residents of the nightmarish town, but unfortunately, we won't be seeing this beloved show return to our screens until sometime next year.

From season 4 was confirmed for a 2026 release when the renewal was announced. Production on the fourth season is slated to begin this year in Nova Scotia, where the previous three seasons were shot, but a filming start date has not been revealed. Also, given that this show heavily utilizes special effects, we can likely expect a longer post-production period. This is likely the reason why we won't be seeing From season 4 until next year. It's the lengthy filmmaking process. While this is extremely disappointing for fans, we're expecting the wait to result in a polished and thrilling fourth season that will be just as suspenseful, mysterious, and captivating as the previous ones.

Now, what do we do in the meantime while we wait for From season 4? Thankfully, there are plenty of other thrilling and eerie shows that could fill the void until the next installment is released on MGM+. Below, we shared a good list of five series similar to From that will have you hooked from start to finish.

Lizzy Caplan as Annie Wilkes in Castle Rock season 2 | Dana Starbard/Hulu

Castle Rock (2018-2019)

Cast: André Holland, Lizzy Caplan, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek, Barkhad Abdi

André Holland, Lizzy Caplan, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek, Barkhad Abdi Seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: Hulu

From centers around a mysterious small town where residents find themselves inexplicably trapped and tormented by terrifying creatures that emerge at night. Castle Rock is similar in a way that it also revolves around a small town. It's set in the eerie, fictional town of Castle Rock, where a dark and twisted history haunts its residents.

Season 1 follows a criminal attorney returning to the town to look into the strange and unexplained appearance of a young man who is found locked in a prison cell with no recollection of how he got there. Season 2 introduces a fresh storyline featuring a troubled nurse named Annie Wilkes, who becomes caught up in a bitter conflict between two feuding families after arriving in Castle Rock.

Yellowjackets season 3 Production Still | Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets (2021-)

Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger Seasons: 2 and the third season is currently airing

2 and the third season is currently airing Where to watch: Paramount+, Showtime

What makes Yellowjackets similar to From is the "trapped" concept. In other words, both shows explore the theme of characters being trapped in a dangerous and isolated environment. In Yellowjackets, the story follows a bunch of teen girls who find themselves stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. The longer they remain in the wilderness, the more they struggle to maintain their sanity and sense of morality.

The show is split between two timelines. There's the 1996 timeline, where the girls fight to survive in the harsh wilderness. Then, there's the 2021 timeline, where their adult selves struggle to cope with the trauma of their past and the dark secrets they’ve carried with them from their time in the wilderness.

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in Silo season 2 | Apple TV+

Silo (2023-)

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash

Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash Seasons: 2 and a third season is in the works

2 and a third season is in the works Where to watch: Apple TV+

Silo takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where the remnants of humanity live in a massive, underground silo that stretches deep beneath the earth's surface. The silo operates under strict rules that are believed to be designed to preserve humanity's existence, but everything begins to unravel when an engineer discovers the hidden truth about the silo's operations and its true purpose.

1899 (2022)

Cast: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei

Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei Seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Netflix

1899 deserved to go on for many more seasons, and it's a real shame that the show was canceled after just one installment. However, don't let its cancellation stop you from diving into the mystery and intrigue it offers. When a migrant steamship carrying European immigrants from London to New York encounters another drifting migrant ship in the open sea, the passengers soon find themselves entangled in a series of strange and disturbing events after stepping foot on the abandoned vessel.

Lost (2004-2010)

Cast: Naveen Andrews, Emilie de Ravin, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Maggie Grace, Josh Holloway, Malcolm David Kelley, Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjin Kim

Naveen Andrews, Emilie de Ravin, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Maggie Grace, Josh Holloway, Malcolm David Kelley, Daniel Dae Kim, Yunjin Kim Seasons : 6

: 6 Where to watch: Netflix

Lost is another show that's similar to From in that it revolves around a group of characters trapped in a mysterious, isolated location, where they must do everything they can to survive. In Lost, the series follows the survivors of a plane crash who find themselves stranded on a mysterious island. As they try to survive and find a way off, they face various challenges and begin to uncover disturbing secrets about the island, including strange creatures, hidden bunkers, and the existence of other mysterious inhabitants.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we will be sharing any new updates on the upcoming From season 4!