The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer unveils Din Djarin's helmet while facing new threats

Hard to believe that in a matter of months, The Mandalorian and Grogu will be premiering in theaters, featuring the return of our favorite duo, Mandalorian Din Djarin and force-sensitive foundling Grogu. The long-awaited official trailer has finally arrived, and it is every ounce of action and charm as we could have imagined.

Following the hit Star Wars Disney+ series that started the Star Wars television show trend for the streaming platform, the bounty hunter and his ward will be seeking a Hutt. Far from an easy mission, the two will be working with Sigourney Weaver's character, a former Rebel Alliance pilot.

Together, they will fight off bad guys, taking as many assignments as possible as Grogu's (formerly The Child before the name reveal in season 2) powers increase. But there is a major villain, perhaps Din Djarin didn't expect.

Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm. © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved.

Could it be another bounty hunter who removes his helmet in front of the Hutts? There seems to be a lot of scenes revealing Din's face (actor Pedro Pascal).

Adding to that fact, Din's helmet was removed three times in The Mandalorian, however, two of the three were on his own accord, and the other was by a droid in order to save his life. This time, as we sort of predicted, his helmet is being forcibly removed by the villain.

Does this mean he will no longer be seen as a Mandalorian again? Will he then have to bathe in the Living Waters beneath Mandalore again?

What we really loved about the trailer, aside from quite literally all of it, was the unfortunate reality that Grogu will eventually have to live on without Din Djarin. Din states as much in the trailer, "The kid will live centuries beyond me. I won't always be around to protect him."

(L-R) Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm. © 2025 Lucasfilm Ltd™. All Rights Reserved.

For three seasons, The Mandalorian told the incredible story of how one job for a bounty hunter foundling after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi changed his life forever. Protecting the tiny and adorable alien creature from the remnants of The Galactic Empire was only half the battle, as Din's mission was to seek out the Jedi.

Only they could help The Child. Through it all, fascinating Mandalorian lore is explained, new characters entertain audiences, yet it always seemed like the bigger story was waiting to be told.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. Watch the official trailer below!

Stream The Mandalorian on Disney+.