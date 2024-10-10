Grotesquerie episode 6 recap: Can the story win us back before the finale?
By Sandy C.
After a bonkers fifth episode, Grotesquerie offers viewers a more tamed chapter in episode 6. It’s not great by any means, but it at least seems to be trying to get the story back on track. Now, is it too late for that? Probably. But we are committed to seeing this through to the end!
Let’s recap Grotesquerie episode 6 by highlighting the main events. Spoiler alert! Please note there are spoilers ahead if you have not yet watched the latest episode. Go stream it on Hulu now before reading on.
Nurse Redd and Marshall
Lois looks out from her kitchen window into the darkness, convinced she has seen something. Suddenly, a flash lights up the backyard. Did someone just snap a picture of the detective? Lois runs outside, gun in hand, but she is met by Nurse Redd who brougth a bottle of wine as a peace offering.
All this time, Lois has not been imagining things. Nurse Redd indeed does have a thing for Marshall. The nurse reveals to Lois that she attended one of his classes and the two hit it off. Redd wanted to run away with Marshall, but he didn’t want to leave his daughter or Lois. This infuriates Lois, who kicks Redd out, threatening her not to come near her husband again.
Sister Megan wakes up
When episode 6 starts, we find Sister Megan in a coma after being shot trying to be a hero. Oh, sweet Sister! Father Charlie pays her a visit, and he is not happy with Lois for putting his beloved in danger. He brings Megan flowers, throwing away the ones she already had there in, presumably from Lois, in the trash.
In the final moments of the episode, we see Sister Megan open her eyes. It looks like our girl is going to make it, after all!
The baby milk factory
In a large warehouse, women are found who are being milked by machines, with the tubes leading down to where several babies are located. They are alive, appear to be well, drinking milk from the poor chained women. The police free them and start getting everyone to safety. Meanwhile, Lois looks around the crime scene and finds dozens of photos of her, including the most recent one taken of her outside her kitchen window.
An unnecessary cliffhanger
Episode 6 leaves us with Lois shooting her attacker and leaning down to remove his mask. She is able to see who it is, but not audiences as the screen fades to black. Now, was that really necessary, Grotesquerie? We are already on episode 6 and are not any closer to solving these crimes as we were in the first episode. Why drag it on? Whoever it is, though, it’s obvious they did not act alone. The person who Lois has caught is not the main villain. There’s someone else out there, and it’s becoming exhausting.
The FX series has absolutely lost me. I’ll continue watching, I need to see this through to the end – but I’m not as interested as before. How do you feel about how things have been going in this American Horror Story wannabe universe?
Grotesquerie episode 7 premieres on Oct. 16 only on FX and the next day on Hulu.