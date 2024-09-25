Grotesquerie episode release schedule: Find out when Ryan Murphy's latest horror drama comes out on FX and Hulu
Niecy Nash is a fabulous actress, and has worked with television writer and director Ryan Murphy on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix. Now, she's back leading a new horror drama with Murphy as the creator and that's Grotesquerie on FX. So when can you start watching the new series and when do you need to tune in each week?
How to watch Grotesquerie
Grotesquerie premieres tonight, Sept. 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The first two episodes will air on the channel that day. Then going forward, two new installments will be released weekly until the finale. The last episode is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23. There's a total of 10 installments.
If you don't have access to FX, then there's also a streaming option. You'll just have to wait until the next day to tune in to episodes. The show will be released Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 on Hulu, with episodes coming out weekly on the streaming platform as well. We shared the episode release schedule for both FX and Hulu below:
Release schedule on FX
- Episode 1 - Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Episode 2 - Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Episode 3 - Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Episode 4 - Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Episode 5 - Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Episode 6 - Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Episode 7 - Wednesday, Oct. 16
- Episode 8 - Wednesday, Oct. 16
- Episode 9 - Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Episode 10 - Wednesday, Oct. 23
Release schedule on Hulu
- Episode 1 - Thursday, Sept. 26
- Episode 2 - Thursday, Sept. 26
- Episode 3 - Thursday, Oct. 3
- Episode 4 - Thursday, Oct. 3
- Episode 5 - Thursday, Oct. 10
- Episode 6 - Thursday, Oct. 10
- Episode 7 - Thursday, Oct. 17
- Episode 8 - Thursday, Oct. 17
- Episode 9 - Thursday, Oct. 24
- Episode 10 - Thursday, Oct. 24
Hulu has many plans and bundles to choose from. But if you want to keep it simple and you're just looking to have access to the streamer, then I recommend either subscribing to the "With Ads" option or the "No Ads" option. We shared the prices below:
- Hulu (with ads): $7.99/month
- Hulu (no ads): $17.99/month
Though we do want to note that starting Oct. 17, Hulu is going to increase the prices slightly. The With Ads plan will be $9.99/month and the No Ads plan will become $18.99/month. If you want to finish watching Grotesquerie, then you're going to need to renew your subscription one more month at least with the new prices in effect.
How to sign up for Hulu
- Visit Hulu sign-up page
- Choose a plan
- Create an account by entering a username and a password
- Enter your chosen payment method
- Login to start streaming!
What is the Niecy Nash-Betts series about?
Murphy is definitely bringing Halloween to us early this year with the debut of the new horror drama. Niecy nash Betts plays Detective Lois Tryon who is dealing with a number of "heinous crimes" in the small community she protects, per the synopsis. In her personal life, she also has a "strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons" to work through.
Lois starts to notice that the crimes are weirdly connected to her, as if "someone or something" is taunting her. Sister Megan, who is also a journalist, might be able to help and is the detective's last resort of sorts since there's no leads in figuring out what's happening. Though more questions start to arise as they investigate. Will they be able to figure it all out?
The series also stars Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chaves as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and NFL player Travis Kelce in an undisclosed role.
Grotesquerie premieres tonight, Sept. 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET with the first two episodes on FX. Stream episodes the next day on Hulu.